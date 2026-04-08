iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?

Base Pixel 10 128 GB $799

Pixel 10 Pro 128 GB $999

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256 GB $1,199





Google did eliminate the 128 GB version for the Pixel 10 Pro XL last year, and the phone got a price hike of $100 because of this change.





iPhone 18 lineup: a word on the split announcement strategy









Rumor has it that Apple is splitting the launch of the iPhone 18 series this year. The iPhone 18 Pro Max , as well as its smaller sibling, the iPhone 18 Pro, are reportedly getting unveiled in September, as per tradition. The phones may be accompanied by Apple's first foldable iPhone .





iPhone 18 , as well as either an iPhone 18 Plus, depending on which model Apple decides is favorable. Then, in the spring of 2027, we'll have the base, as well as either an iPhone Air 2 or anPlus, depending on which model Apple decides is favorable.





This change is said to have been done to give the iPhone 18 Pro models more time in the spotlight. If Apple manages to keep the prices steady, as most rumors suggest, along with the rumored upgrades and a 2nm-built A20 Pro chip, the attention would definitely be warranted.





iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing: what are your options





Even without a price hike, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be an expensive phone. It's the ultimate flagship by Apple for 2026, and as such, it's already expensive by default. But that doesn't mean that you have to pay the entire amount right away. There will likely be options to get this phone without tearing your wallet apart.





Verizon, iPhone 18 Pro Max . You may be able to get a serious discount by trading in your old phone or picking a new line. Many people actually buy new iPhones on installments with their preferred carrier ( AT&T T-Mobile , or MVNOs). Carriers are expected to offer intriguing deals on the. You may be able to get a serious discount by trading in your old phone or picking a new line.





For trade-in, the newer the model you're trading in and the better its condition, the more you can get for it as a discount. Also, Apple may give you trade-in discounts on its own website, or you may be able to join the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program, which would allow you to get the newest iPhone each year.





iPhone 18 Pro Max: will it be worth the price?









The short answer is: probably yes. If the rumors are to be believed, we're getting plenty of upgrades this year.





For one, rumor has it variable aperture is coming to the main camera sensor of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro. That's a DSLR-like feature never seen before on an iPhone, which should improve your photos and give you control over the depth of field.





The A20 Pro chip is also expected to bring noticeable improvements in both speed and power efficiency. With it, we may get Apple's own N1 chip for Wi-Fi and C2 cellular modem, potentially with satellite 5G abilities.





The design is reportedly getting refined this year, and the Dynamic Island may become smaller, and thus, the screen more immersive.



