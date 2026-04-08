iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Here's what the rumors are saying about the iPhone 18 Pro Max and it's potential pricing this year.
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iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
The current situation in the mobile market and smartphone prices is a challenging one. We have rising component prices, especially memory chips, which is mainly due to the growing demands of AI computing.
And we're already seeing the results with some of Apple's competitors. Samsung, for example, has introduced price hikes with the Galaxy S26 series and even its mid-range devices. OnePlus and Oppo have actually even announced their price hikes for both existing and new smartphones.
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In the midst of all this, we have Apple and the upcoming iPhone 18 models, and more specifically, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Some rumors have already discussed the potential iPhone 18 Pro price. Here's what you can expect.
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will there be a price hike?
iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
According to the majority of rumors and at least two respectable analysts, Apple may be readying a welcome surprise for its fans: the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices may remain the same as last year. Apparently, Apple may not be bringing a price hike with the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Both analysts (Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu) are reputable and often accurate. Lesser-known tipsters have suggested a price hike may be coming, but it appears, at least in the moment, that analysts are unanimous it's not.
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Here's how things may look if indeed Apple manages to keep the pricing the same as last year's:
|Model
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|2 TB
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|$1,199*
|$1,399*
|$1,599*
|$1,999*
|iPhone 18 Pro
|$1,099*
|$1,299*
|$1,499*
|-
*Anticipated prices
This year, Apple is expected only to announce the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Pro, and the first foldable iPhone in September. The base iPhone 18 is to come in the spring, and most expectations for it are that it may also keep the same price as its predecessor.
How much did the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?
Last year, the situation was not better in terms of memory prices and the economy. Nevertheless, Apple did keep the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro's prices once again as they were before. Here's the situation:
iPhone 17 models pricing:
|Model
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|2 TB
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|$1,199
|$1,399
|$1,599
|$1,999
|iPhone 17 Pro
|$1,099
|$1,299
|$1,499
|-
|iPhone Air
|$999
|$1,199
|$1,399
|-
|iPhone 17
|$799
|$999
|-
|-
What's the competition doing?
Well, things are not looking as great when it comes to the competition. Samsung has increased prices for its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup this year. The starting price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra did stay the same, however, the variants with more storage didn't get so lucky.
- Base Galaxy S26 256 GB: $899 (up $100 from $799 for the Galaxy S25 at launch)
- Galaxy S26 Plus 256 GB: $1,099 (up $100 from $999 for the Galaxy S25 Plus at launch)
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: 256 GB price the same ($1,299), but higher storage options are raised
To be specific, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 512 GB of storage now costs $1,499, $80 up from the $1,419 price of the 512 GB Galaxy S25 Ultra at launch. The 1 TB + 16 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra is $140 more expensive than the same configuration of its predecessor at launch (now costs $1,799).
Google is yet to release its 2026 models, the Pixel 11 series. Rumors are silent on whether we're getting a price hike for these phones. For reference, Google's prices last year were the following.
- Base Pixel 10 128 GB $799
- Pixel 10 Pro 128 GB $999
- Pixel 10 Pro XL 256 GB $1,199
Google did eliminate the 128 GB version for the Pixel 10 Pro XL last year, and the phone got a price hike of $100 because of this change.
iPhone 18 lineup: a word on the split announcement strategy
iPhone 17 series. | Image by PhoneArena
Rumor has it that Apple is splitting the launch of the iPhone 18 series this year. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as its smaller sibling, the iPhone 18 Pro, are reportedly getting unveiled in September, as per tradition. The phones may be accompanied by Apple's first foldable iPhone.
Then, in the spring of 2027, we'll have the base iPhone 18, as well as either an iPhone Air 2 or an iPhone 18 Plus, depending on which model Apple decides is favorable.
This change is said to have been done to give the iPhone 18 Pro models more time in the spotlight. If Apple manages to keep the prices steady, as most rumors suggest, along with the rumored upgrades and a 2nm-built A20 Pro chip, the attention would definitely be warranted.
iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing: what are your options
Even without a price hike, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be an expensive phone. It's the ultimate flagship by Apple for 2026, and as such, it's already expensive by default. But that doesn't mean that you have to pay the entire amount right away. There will likely be options to get this phone without tearing your wallet apart.
Many people actually buy new iPhones on installments with their preferred carrier (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or MVNOs). Carriers are expected to offer intriguing deals on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. You may be able to get a serious discount by trading in your old phone or picking a new line.
For trade-in, the newer the model you're trading in and the better its condition, the more you can get for it as a discount. Also, Apple may give you trade-in discounts on its own website, or you may be able to join the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program, which would allow you to get the newest iPhone each year.
iPhone 18 Pro Max: will it be worth the price?
The iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
The short answer is: probably yes. If the rumors are to be believed, we're getting plenty of upgrades this year.
For one, rumor has it variable aperture is coming to the main camera sensor of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro. That's a DSLR-like feature never seen before on an iPhone, which should improve your photos and give you control over the depth of field.
The A20 Pro chip is also expected to bring noticeable improvements in both speed and power efficiency. With it, we may get Apple's own N1 chip for Wi-Fi and C2 cellular modem, potentially with satellite 5G abilities.
The design is reportedly getting refined this year, and the Dynamic Island may become smaller, and thus, the screen more immersive.
All in all, especially if Apple manages to freeze prices this year, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro are bound to be two very attractive models. And if you ask me, definitely worth it.
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