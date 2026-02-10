Not one, but two top analysts see no raise in Apple iPhone 18 Pro pricing

MacRumors

Apple is expected to keep iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max prices static year-over-year













The GF Securities analyst says that Apple has negotiated with Korean memory chip suppliers Samsung and SK Hynix to get favorable pricing. Pu also expects Apple to weave its magic to get better pricing for display and camera components.

Pu's pricing forecast matches one from another, more well-known, Apple analyst





iPhone 18 Pro series. This other analyst still has a great reputation, Ming-Chi Kuo. The latter Pu isn't the only equity analyst who expects the rising memory prices not to affect the pricing of Apple'sPro series. This other analyst still has a great reputation, Ming-Chi Kuo. The latter recently posted a tweet stating that rumored RAM price hikes are close to rumored figures while NAND "Flash" memory price hikes are a little lower than the numbers bandied about in rumors. The memory price increases are due to heavy demand for memory chips from AI data centers.



Recommended For You

Kuo notes that Apple negotiates memory pricing quarterly instead of every six months. As a result, Kuo says that Apple will have to deal with a price hike for Q2 2026 that will be similar to the one that took place during Q1 2026.

Apple has a plan fpr dealing with higher component costs





Kuo says that Apple has a plan for dealing with higher component prices even if it reduces the tech giant's gross margins. The plan is for Apple to buy the chips, eat the additional expense of paying the higher costs and, by not raising prices, gain market share. Kuo says Apple doesn't mind making less money on the iPhone since it will make it back later by generating higher Services sales.





The analyst typed, "Apple’s current plan for 2H26 new iPhone 18 models is to avoid raising prices as much as possible—at least keep the starting price flat, which is helpful for marketing. That Apple is willing to keep prices flat while some components cost more and others are in short supply tells us much about Apple's Services business, which is the company's second largest business segment after the iPhone. Services revenue jumped 13.93% during the fiscal first quarter of 2026 year-over-year to $30.01 billion.

Samsung accidentally reveals the date of its next Unpacked event





The hike in memory prices that are the result of strong demand by AI data centers was forecast by analytical firm IDC to raise smartphone prices by as much as 6% to 8% this year. What makes an industry-wide hike in smartphone prices even more probable was the comments by Samsung co-CEO TM Roh who suggested that prices for the company's products are going to rise. But price hikes by Samsung give Apple a huge incentive to keep its prices steady this year.





Galaxy S26 series. We should know fairly soon what to expect price-wise for the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung's own Persian Gulf unit, in the process of announcing a contest, accidentally gave away the February 25th date for its next Unlocked event. That happened to be the rumored date for the event anyway, well before Samsung Gulf's tweet revealed the date of the unveiling of theseries.