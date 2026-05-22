Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date: should you wait for Apple's foldable iPhone or the Pixel 11 Pro Fold?

Galaxy Z Fold 8









This year, the foldable scene will be interesting. Let's see when rumors claim you can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8





Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch timeline: key dates to look for





The current expectation is that Samsung's summer Unpacked 2026 event may be held on July 22, 2026 . That date is a little later than previous generations of foldables but still in line more or less with Samsung's tradition.





This slightly delayed date for the Unpacked may push the official release to the beginning of August after a pre-order period. Here's how the timeframe looks compared to the Fold's main competitors:

*expected dates according to rumors



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foldable iPhone ) may get announced alongside the Pixel 11 Pro Fold . Apple's iPhone Ultra (its first) may get announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models or be delayed; rumors are not unanimous about it just yet. Around the same time, give or take a month, we also have the





How the Galaxy Z Fold 8 release compares to previous years





Samsung has more or less been following the same summer release for its foldable phones for what seems like ages now. Here's a quick comparison to see how the Z Fold 8 fits into the usual pattern.









The pre-order period typically starts after the announcement, and the market release is usually happening two weeks or so later.





Which models will launch together with the Galaxy Z Fold 8?





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reportedly being accompanied by a clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 8 and a new model tentatively called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The latter is likely to aim to compete with the foldable iPhone 's wider aspect ratio that unfolds more like a tablet and less square-ish like the traditional Fold.





Galaxy Z Flip 8 The may be the last clamshell foldable from the company , or at least that's what rumors are saying, as it seems Samsung is yet to start developing its successor.





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is said to come with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a more compact form in comparison to the Z Fold 8 . The first foldable iPhone is also said to unfold more like a mini iPad with a 4:3 aspect ratio.





Which foldable phone should you wait for?









As you can see, the three main competitors for the U.S. market are reportedly all launching around the same time period. It's going to be a tough race for Apple, Samsung, and Google this time around.





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to focus heavily on a slimmer, lighter design with a smoother hinge mechanism. S Pen support may not return to keep its already exceptional thinness.





However, the big news is the battery, which is rumored to jump up to a much-needed 5,000 mAh capacity alongside an upgraded 50 MP ultra-wide camera. The design overall is expected to remain familiar to its predecessor.





Meanwhile, Apple's take may look like an iPad mini unfolded at 7.8-inch screen and an almost invisible crease. Leaks claim it could skip Face ID for Touch ID in the power button and feature a dual-camera system instead of three lenses.









Google is expected to take an incremental approach with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold , with a similar design and more significant changes on the inside. The 2nm Tensor G6 chip should improve battery life, while the foldable is rumored to come with a fun Pixel Glow feature that changes colors on the back of the phone for different notifications.









So, which one should you wait for? It really comes down to what you value most in a foldable. If you want ultra-polished software and looks and a reliable battery with a lighter body, Samsung's next flagship would be great for you. The company also has the most experience with making foldables from its competotors.





Which upcoming foldable are you planning to save up for? Galaxy Z Fold 8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Apple's first foldable iPhone Pixel 11 Pro Fold None, I'm not into foldables. Vote 1 Votes





On the other hand, if you're a die-hard Apple fan who has been waiting years for a foldable iPhone , saving up for Apple's device would make a lot of sense. If you'd lean more towards a clean, helpful AI experience and design quirks, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may be the choice for you.





No matter which one you choose, one thing is certain: the upcoming generation of foldables is going to shake things up and potentially, make foldables more attractive then ever.



