iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
The iPhone Fold has diametrically different aesthetics from the iPhone 18 Pro.
0comments
The iPhone Fold looks strangely distinct. | Image by Sonny Dickson
With the rumored iPhone Fold reportedly having entered trial production, the realization that the product is, in fact, real and on the horizon has hit many users. With the expected September launch fast approaching, the rumors have also picked up steam. While renders of Apple's first bendable device have previously emerged, a fresh leak gives us our most realistic look at the phone.
Tipster Sonny Dickson, who often leaks mockup units of unreleased devices, has posted pictures of the dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold.
As expected, the iPhone 18 Pro duo looks largely like the current-gen phone, with possibly imperceptible changes in dimensions that don't immediately stand out.
Though it's a book-style foldable, it has a shorter and wider design than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Honor Magic V6 Foldable, evoking comparisons to the Google Pixel Fold.
The images also show what the phones will look like from the front, potentially demarcating the area where the rumored 24MP under-display camera will reside.
While the iPhone Fold is likely to have the same 2nm A20 chip and 12GB RAM for speedy performance, its thin design means some compromises will have to be made. The device is expected to come with Touch ID instead of Face ID. It will also only have two rear cameras, so there won't be a telephoto unit for long-range images.
The iPhone Fold is expected to be an iPhone-iPad hybrid. Like other foldable phones, it will function as a normal phone in the closed state, but give users the flexibility of an iPad when unfurled.
Whether Apple will utilize the screen estate in a way that makes way for convincing new use cases remains to be seen.
A different breed of a foldable
iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold, and iPhone 18 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Tipster Sonny Dickson, who often leaks mockup units of unreleased devices, has posted pictures of the dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold.
As expected, the iPhone 18 Pro duo looks largely like the current-gen phone, with possibly imperceptible changes in dimensions that don't immediately stand out.
The iPhone Fold dummy is particularly intriguing. While it encapsulates the leaked design elements, its aesthetics may take a moment to process.
Recommended For You
The phone also features a camera plateau like the iPhone Air, though it doesn't stretch all the way toward the end.
Next-gen iPhone models from the front. | Image by Sonny Dickson
The images also show what the phones will look like from the front, potentially demarcating the area where the rumored 24MP under-display camera will reside.
A squat design
When placed alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, the iPhone Fold looks compact and pocketable.
The design favors function over symmetry. While the outer corners are rounded, the section where the hinge would reside remains squared off to accommodate the folding mechanism.
Of course, the final product will likely look elegant and polished.
The iPhone Fold looks more like the iPad mini or a small notebook than a modern smartphone. The front screen is much wider than a typical iPhone display. The device opens up to a large screen that looks very short and wide.
As can be deduced from the photo, the iPhone Fold is slimmer than the average iPhone, with reports stating it will only be 4.5mm thick in the open state, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm thick, and its successor could be a hair thicker at 8.8mm.
Of course, the final product will likely look elegant and polished.
Recommended For You
The outer display reportedly measures 5.4 inches, while the inner screen clocks in at 7.8 inches. The device's aspect ratio is 4:3.
As can be deduced from the photo, the iPhone Fold is slimmer than the average iPhone, with reports stating it will only be 4.5mm thick in the open state, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm thick, and its successor could be a hair thicker at 8.8mm.
What's the most striking element of the iPhone Fold?
Specs to match... for the most part
While the iPhone Fold is likely to have the same 2nm A20 chip and 12GB RAM for speedy performance, its thin design means some compromises will have to be made. The device is expected to come with Touch ID instead of Face ID. It will also only have two rear cameras, so there won't be a telephoto unit for long-range images.
Consistent with the pricing of most other top foldables, the phone will reportedly start at $1,999 for the 256GB model.
New use cases
The iPhone Fold is expected to be an iPhone-iPad hybrid. Like other foldable phones, it will function as a normal phone in the closed state, but give users the flexibility of an iPad when unfurled.
Whether Apple will utilize the screen estate in a way that makes way for convincing new use cases remains to be seen.
Given years of anticipation, the iPhone Fold is poised for a strong debut, especially if Apple successfully delivers on the rumored crease-free display. The wide design can also stir up interest, considering Samsung has already decided to make a wider version of its own foldable.
Apple has reportedly run into some complex engineering issues, which might delay the release a little. Either way, we should see it announced in September, even if it takes a little longer to reach customers.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: