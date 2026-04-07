iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos

iPhone Fold

iPhone 18

iPhone Fold

A squat design





When placed alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, the iPhone Fold looks compact and pocketable.









Of course, the final product will likely look elegant and polished.



Recommended For You iPhone Fold looks



The outer display reportedly measures 5.4 inches, while the inner screen clocks in at 7.8 inches. The device's aspect ratio is 4:3.



As can be deduced from the photo, the iPhone Fold is slimmer than the average iPhone, with reports stating it will only be 4.5mm thick in the open state, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. For reference, the The design favors function over symmetry. While the outer corners are rounded, the section where the hinge would reside remains squared off to accommodate the folding mechanism.Of course, the final product will likely look elegant and polished.Thelooks more like the iPad mini or a small notebook than a modern smartphone. The front screen is much wider than a typical iPhone display. The device opens up to a large screen that looks very short and wide.The outer display reportedly measures 5.4 inches, while the inner screen clocks in at 7.8 inches. The device's aspect ratio is 4:3.As can be deduced from the photo, theis slimmer than the average iPhone, with reports stating it will only be 4.5mm thick in the open state, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm thick, and its successor could be a hair thicker at 8.8mm.





What's the most striking element of the iPhone Fold? Compact design. Thinness. Rear cameras. Vote 1 Votes

Specs to match... for the most part

While the iPhone Fold is likely to



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Consistent with the pricing of most other top foldables, the phone will reportedly start at $1,999 for the 256GB model.

New use cases

The iPhone Fold is expected to be an iPhone-iPad hybrid. Like other



Whether Apple will utilize the screen estate in a way that makes way for convincing new use cases remains to be seen. While theis likely to have the same 2nm A20 chip and 12GB RAM for speedy performance, its thin design means some compromises will have to be made. The device is expected to come with Touch ID instead of Face ID. It will also only have two rear cameras, so there won't be a telephoto unit for long-range images.Consistent with the pricing of most other top foldables, the phone will reportedly start at $1,999 for the 256GB model.Theis expected to be an iPhone-iPad hybrid. Like other foldable phones , it will function as a normal phone in the closed state, but give users the flexibility of an iPad when unfurled.Whether Apple will utilize the screen estate in a way that makes way for convincing new use cases remains to be seen.





iPhone Fold is Given years of anticipation, theis poised for a strong debut , especially if Apple successfully delivers on the rumored crease-free display . The wide design can also stir up interest, considering Samsung has already decided to make a wider version of its own foldable.





The images also show what the phones will look like from the front, potentially demarcating the area where the rumored 24MP under-display camera will reside.