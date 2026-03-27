iPhone 18 design leaks went from great to meh to disappointing, and now back to okay
The iPhone 18 won't look the same as an iPhone from 2022 after all.
0comments
iPhone 18 Pro renders | Image by MacRumors
While the iPhone 17 Pro introduced a bold rear redesign featuring a horizontal camera bar, the front remained the same, sporting the same Dynamic Island that debuted in 2022. Rumors about what's in store for the iPhone 18 Pro have been confusing at best, but a fresh leak from a reputable source offers a glimmer of hope.
According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by leaker Ice Universe, the entire iPhone 18 lineup will feature a shrunken Dynamic Island, even as the bezel size remains unchanged.
Initially, the iPhone 18 Pro was expected to have a punch-hole cutout on the left for the front-facing camera as Face ID was rumored to move beneath the screen.
Later rumors said Apple would only shrink the Dynamic Island by putting the Face ID dot illuminator under the screen and miniaturizing the front camera. The dot projector and infrared camera, along with the front camera, was expected to remain housed in a smaller Dynamic Island.
So, while the iPhone 18 series will still look largely the same as the iPhone 17, at least there will be some changes compared to the previous generation, even if they won't be as drastic as earlier leaks hinted.
Design changes aside, the iPhone 18 Pro is still shaping up to be a compelling update, with upgrades such as a 2nm chipset, better battery life, camera changes, and a greater share of in-house chips for improved efficiency.
Only the Pro models are likely to be released this year, with the standard variants following next year.
Smaller Dynamic Island is back on the table
Don't rule out a smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 series just yet. | Image by Weibo
According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by leaker Ice Universe, the entire iPhone 18 lineup will feature a shrunken Dynamic Island, even as the bezel size remains unchanged.
Given that flagships already boast incredibly thin borders, most buyers are unlikely to lament the lack of bezel reduction. Instead, the prospect of a more compact, less intrusive pill is a welcome development.
Better than nothing
The journey to this supposed design has been a roller coaster.
Initially, the iPhone 18 Pro was expected to have a punch-hole cutout on the left for the front-facing camera as Face ID was rumored to move beneath the screen.
Later rumors said Apple would only shrink the Dynamic Island by putting the Face ID dot illuminator under the screen and miniaturizing the front camera. The dot projector and infrared camera, along with the front camera, was expected to remain housed in a smaller Dynamic Island.
Recommended For You
A recent report dashed hopes of any changes, claiming the Dynamic Island would remain unchanged for another year.
So, while the iPhone 18 series will still look largely the same as the iPhone 17, at least there will be some changes compared to the previous generation, even if they won't be as drastic as earlier leaks hinted.
What's the best front design on a phone?
Plenty to look forward to
Design changes aside, the iPhone 18 Pro is still shaping up to be a compelling update, with upgrades such as a 2nm chipset, better battery life, camera changes, and a greater share of in-house chips for improved efficiency.
Only the Pro models are likely to be released this year, with the standard variants following next year.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: