Issues with the iPhone Fold might force Apple to delay its release date

Some members of the iPhone Fold supply chain have reportedly been notified of the possible delay





Nikkei's exclusive also stated that "a few" members of Apple's supply chain, including component suppliers, have been informed by the tech giant that there could be a change to the dates when Apple will need these parts. One of the people familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, "It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments."



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You might recall that the iPhone X was introduced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While the two iPhone 8 models were released later in September, Apple waited until November to ship the iPhone X. This allowed Apple to make sure everything was copacetic before the new iPhone was shipped.

Apple iPhone fans aren't the only ones impacted by a possible delay to iPhone Fold shipments





foldable iPhone . According to analysis firm IDC, the foldable iPhone will help lead a 30% increase in shipments of foldable smartphones in 2026. Last year, 20.6 million foldable smartphones were shipped, which was a 10% year-over-year increase according to IDC. Thus, it isn't just iPhone fans who might feel the impact of a delay in the release of the iPhone Fold . Many analysts have said that the foldable phone market has been waiting for Apple to release a. According to analysis firm IDC, thewill help lead a 30% increase in shipments of foldable smartphones in 2026. Last year, 20.6 million foldable smartphones were shipped, which was a 10% year-over-year increase according to IDC. Thus, it isn't just iPhone fans who might feel the impact of a delay in the release of the









iPhone 18 and foldable iPhone which is rumored to have a starting price as high as $2,400. Another reason for the change in the iPhone release schedule is the tight supply of memory chips that is currently an issue for phone manufacturers. This year, Apple is planning to hold off on the introduction and release of the baseand iPhone Air 2 until the spring of 2027. Apple is believed to have changed its schedule to prioritize more expensive iPhone models including thewhich is rumored to have a starting price as high as $2,400. Another reason for the change in the iPhone release schedule is the tight supply of memory chips that is currently an issue for phone manufacturers.

Apple expects the foldable iPhone to add more demand for its other new iPhone models being released later in 2026





In order to ship the latest iPhone models on time, Apple runs the new models through certain tests such as engineering verification tests, development verification tests, production verification tests, pilot production and mass production. Apple creates as many as hundreds of thousands of test iPhones for these different stages. This allows Apple and its suppliers to look for, find, and fix any engineering or design problems.

Nikkei Asia's supply-chain analysis with industry managers and experts shows that Apple is expected to have 7 million to 8 million foldable iPhone units built. Apple is optimistic about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models; the tech giant believes that iPhone Fold will help deliver more demand for the other 2026 iPhones. While the foldable iPhone might account for less than 10% of the new iPhones expected to be produced for introduction and release later this year, suppliers are hoping that it is a hit.





That's because steady production of a new iPhone version annually would require that Apple find a steady source of new components, materials, and equipment. This would result in an increase to suppliers' bottom lines.