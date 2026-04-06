Issues with the iPhone Fold might force Apple to delay its release date
Japan's Nikkei Asia reports that Apple has experienced engineering issues with the iPhone Fold that might force it to push back the release date.
0comments
Issues in iPhone Fold production could cause delays. | Image by Jon Prosser
Earlier today we told you that Apple had reportedly started production on the first foldable iPhone dubbed the "iPhone Fold." But tonight, Nikkei Asia is reporting that Apple is running into more complex engineering issues related to the phone that are taking Apple longer than expected to resolve. The Nikkei report says that this could lead to a delay of several months in the first shipment of the phone.
Some members of the iPhone Fold supply chain have reportedly been notified of the possible delay
Nikkei's exclusive also stated that "a few" members of Apple's supply chain, including component suppliers, have been informed by the tech giant that there could be a change to the dates when Apple will need these parts. One of the people familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, "It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments."
Recommended For You
The first foldable iPhone will be a book-style foldable model. | Image by PhoneArena
The same source also noted that what is currently happening with these issues could force Apple to make changes to the current mass production schedule. Apple was planning to unveil the foldable iPhone in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Late last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that there is no doubt that the iPhone Fold will ship after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. That would be similar to how Apple handled the release of the iPhone X.
Recommended For You
You might recall that the iPhone X was introduced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While the two iPhone 8 models were released later in September, Apple waited until November to ship the iPhone X. This allowed Apple to make sure everything was copacetic before the new iPhone was shipped.
Apple iPhone fans aren't the only ones impacted by a possible delay to iPhone Fold shipments
Many analysts have said that the foldable phone market has been waiting for Apple to release a foldable iPhone. According to analysis firm IDC, the foldable iPhone will help lead a 30% increase in shipments of foldable smartphones in 2026. Last year, 20.6 million foldable smartphones were shipped, which was a 10% year-over-year increase according to IDC. Thus, it isn't just iPhone fans who might feel the impact of a delay in the release of the iPhone Fold.
Apple and the supply chain are working under a pressured timeline and the current solutions are not enough to completely solve the engineering challenges. ... More time is needed.
This year, Apple is planning to hold off on the introduction and release of the base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 until the spring of 2027. Apple is believed to have changed its schedule to prioritize more expensive iPhone models including the foldable iPhone which is rumored to have a starting price as high as $2,400. Another reason for the change in the iPhone release schedule is the tight supply of memory chips that is currently an issue for phone manufacturers.
Apple expects the foldable iPhone to add more demand for its other new iPhone models being released later in 2026
In order to ship the latest iPhone models on time, Apple runs the new models through certain tests such as engineering verification tests, development verification tests, production verification tests, pilot production and mass production. Apple creates as many as hundreds of thousands of test iPhones for these different stages. This allows Apple and its suppliers to look for, find, and fix any engineering or design problems.
Nikkei Asia's supply-chain analysis with industry managers and experts shows that Apple is expected to have 7 million to 8 million foldable iPhone units built. Apple is optimistic about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models; the tech giant believes that iPhone Fold will help deliver more demand for the other 2026 iPhones. While the foldable iPhone might account for less than 10% of the new iPhones expected to be produced for introduction and release later this year, suppliers are hoping that it is a hit.
That's because steady production of a new iPhone version annually would require that Apple find a steady source of new components, materials, and equipment. This would result in an increase to suppliers' bottom lines.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: