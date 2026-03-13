Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Apple expects the iPhone Fold to crush Samsung's foldable sales – here's everything that could drive that demand

2026 could be the year of Apple foldable.

A man holding the iPhone Fold.
Conceptualized render of iPhone Fold, | Image by Jon Prosser
Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 17e, and now all eyes are on its next highly anticipated product. No, I'm not talking about the iPhone 18 series. Instead, it's the first foldable from the company, the iPhone Fold. While the device is still months away from hitting the market, Apple is so confident about its sales that it has reportedly increased its initial supply of foldable displays.

20 million units of sales is what Apple is aiming for


A recently published supply chain report highlights that Apple has reportedly increased the initial orders of its foldable displays from Samsung. It was initially believed that the tech giant would place an order for 13 to 15 million units of foldable displays. But the new report mentions that the order has been increased to 20 million units.

20 million is definitely a big number if you compare it to what other brands are projecting for their foldables in 2026. Samsung, for instance, is aiming to sell around 7 million foldables, which includes the Z Fold, Z Flip, and Z TriFold. In 2025, the South Korean giant reportedly sold 5.21 million units of all its foldable devices.

Here's what could drive the demand



If the supply chain report is correct, Apple believes that the iPhone Fold would sell almost three times the number compared to all of Samsung's foldables in 2026. Considering the features that the device is reported to come with, the projected sales number actually sounds believable.

Starting with the display, the device is reported not to come with the biggest issue of any foldable: the crease. It's not that it would be completely invisible, but recent reports suggest that it will be much less visible compared to what is found in its Android rivals.

Undoubtedly, it will run on iOS 27, but Mark Gurman reports that the software will be specially designed for the foldable. Doing multitasking on it wouldn't be as complex as it is on an iPad running iPadOS 26. In terms of biometric authentication, the foldable will only come with Touch ID support.

The option to unlock the phone using Face ID isn't provided, as the phone is apparently too thin for its module. That said, the foldable will open like a book, and it is believed to have an internal screen of 7.8 inches, while its external display could be 5.5 inches in dimension.

While all these specifications are great, I'm really excited to see the battery capacity of the iPhone Fold. It is rumored to come with a 5,500 mAh battery. If it pans out to be true, it would be the biggest battery capacity among all the iPhones. Yes, you read that right. Even the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with only a 4,823 mAh battery. Its rival, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery.

Other rumored specifications include an A20 Pro chip, a punch-hole selfie camera, and the hinge mechanism that's made of advanced liquid metal.

Which upcoming foldable are you most excited about?
It all comes down to pricing


2026 is definitely going to be the year in which we will see the launch of many foldables. Oppo has recently unveiled the Oppo Find N6, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be launched sometime in Q3, and obviously, how could I forget the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8? But the one I'm really excited about is the foldable iPhone.

I believe that it will perform really well in the market, definitely because of the aforementioned features… and also because it's Apple's first foldable. The only thing the tech giant needs to take care of is its pricing.

Recent reports point to a pricing of around $2,000, which is similar to the price tag of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If the Z Fold 8 launches at a very similar price, users would have to choose between the Samsung and Apple foldables based on their features rather than price. And I think that's how it should always be when choosing between two phones.
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
