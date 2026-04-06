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Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality

The long-awaited foldable iPhone is now a reality and we can expect photos of working units soon.

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Realistic render of the foldable iPhone
Expect the foldable iPhone to look like this. | Image by Ben Geskin
After years of wondering whether this day would ever come, Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market at last. The last few months have been full of leaks, rumors, and very exciting reports about how the foldable iPhone is going to turn out, and now it has finally become a reality.

Foldable iPhone enters trial production


According to a new report (translated source) from within the supply chain, the foldable iPhone has now begun trial production. Most, if not all, of the specifications, hardware, and design decisions have been finalized and test units will soon be in use by Apple employees.

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The progress of the phone’s production stages is proceeding according to plan, which means that you shouldn’t expect any more delays in its launch.

We can expect photos soon




Trial production likely means that working units of the foldable iPhone are being made in small batches as we speak. This has often led to leaked photos of new iPhone models before launch in the past.

If we’re lucky, we’ll soon see such images surfacing again. Foldable iPhone renders and leaks are great, but real photos or even a video of a working model will be on another level for understanding Apple’s vision.

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Foldable iPhone hitting shelves this year


According to reports, the foldable iPhone might not launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year. Instead, it might come out later in December as a separate launch and the progress of its production seems to indicate that the launch will take place as planned.

With Apple’s new release schedule — base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 coming out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e — the coming months will be very busy with iPhone launches.

How does Apple's new iPhone release schedule impact you?
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I can’t wait to see the photos


When the foldable iPhone designs first leaked, I was wary. Over time, I’ve come to think that perhaps the foldable iPhone isn’t a terrible idea after all.

Now that the phone has begun trial production, I’m stoked for the inevitable leaked photos. Apple has spent way too long to enter this segment, and if I was excited to see photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’ll love seeing the foldable iPhone as well.

Follow me on X and Threads to see me gushing about those photos whenever they do get leaked.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

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