Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
The long-awaited foldable iPhone is now a reality and we can expect photos of working units soon.
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Expect the foldable iPhone to look like this. | Image by Ben Geskin
After years of wondering whether this day would ever come, Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market at last. The last few months have been full of leaks, rumors, and very exciting reports about how the foldable iPhone is going to turn out, and now it has finally become a reality.
According to a new report (translated source) from within the supply chain, the foldable iPhone has now begun trial production. Most, if not all, of the specifications, hardware, and design decisions have been finalized and test units will soon be in use by Apple employees.
Trial production likely means that working units of the foldable iPhone are being made in small batches as we speak. This has often led to leaked photos of new iPhone models before launch in the past.
If we’re lucky, we’ll soon see such images surfacing again. Foldable iPhone renders and leaks are great, but real photos or even a video of a working model will be on another level for understanding Apple’s vision.
According to reports, the foldable iPhone might not launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year. Instead, it might come out later in December as a separate launch and the progress of its production seems to indicate that the launch will take place as planned.
When the foldable iPhone designs first leaked, I was wary. Over time, I’ve come to think that perhaps the foldable iPhone isn’t a terrible idea after all.
Now that the phone has begun trial production, I’m stoked for the inevitable leaked photos. Apple has spent way too long to enter this segment, and if I was excited to see photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’ll love seeing the foldable iPhone as well.
Follow me on X and Threads to see me gushing about those photos whenever they do get leaked.
Foldable iPhone enters trial production
According to a new report (translated source) from within the supply chain, the foldable iPhone has now begun trial production. Most, if not all, of the specifications, hardware, and design decisions have been finalized and test units will soon be in use by Apple employees.
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The progress of the phone’s production stages is proceeding according to plan, which means that you shouldn’t expect any more delays in its launch.
We can expect photos soon
The foldable iPhone will reportedly be available in black and white only. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Trial production likely means that working units of the foldable iPhone are being made in small batches as we speak. This has often led to leaked photos of new iPhone models before launch in the past.
If we’re lucky, we’ll soon see such images surfacing again. Foldable iPhone renders and leaks are great, but real photos or even a video of a working model will be on another level for understanding Apple’s vision.
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Foldable iPhone hitting shelves this year
According to reports, the foldable iPhone might not launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year. Instead, it might come out later in December as a separate launch and the progress of its production seems to indicate that the launch will take place as planned.
With Apple’s new release schedule — base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 coming out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e — the coming months will be very busy with iPhone launches.
How does Apple's new iPhone release schedule impact you?
I can’t wait to see the photos
When the foldable iPhone designs first leaked, I was wary. Over time, I’ve come to think that perhaps the foldable iPhone isn’t a terrible idea after all.
Now that the phone has begun trial production, I’m stoked for the inevitable leaked photos. Apple has spent way too long to enter this segment, and if I was excited to see photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’ll love seeing the foldable iPhone as well.
Follow me on X and Threads to see me gushing about those photos whenever they do get leaked.
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