Apple could use a special design to make the iPhone Fold stand out in a crucial area

Which feature of the iPhone Fold are you most looking forward to? I'm excited about the form factor. I'm curious about this display design approach. I'd really like to see a big battery... Cutting-edge performance. An adequate price would be nice. Vote 5 Votes

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Will this come true?

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

Self-healing glass usually features an elastic polymer layer, which can "heal itself" after scratches. Some types depend on chemical reactions, while others react under heat.DCS also claims Apple might use a seamless hinge design, which could eliminate the gap when the phone is closed. Ideally, the approach could prevent dust and debris from getting trapped on the hinge.The cherry on top is a rumored dual-layer UTG (ultra-thin glass)/UFG (ultra-foldable glass) design, which could encompass the display on either side. DCS explains Apple could use this to prevent the screen from directly touching the hinge, which could cause wear and tear more quickly.Most likely, the rumored "sandwich" design aims to address the fragility of foldable screens.While Digital Chat Station is a highly reliable leaker, I can't treat this leak as more than just a rumor. At the end of the day, theis still a long time away, so even if there's talk about such novelties being included, there's still a chance that Apple could abandon the approach before the release date.Secondly, while this method has theoretical benefits, once the product goes into testing, it could fail to deliver on the expected results. And yet, I'm very excited to see how thecould solve the crease and fragility problems.