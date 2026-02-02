Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple’s iPhone Fold may look much more like an iPad than anyone imagined

New leak claims that Apple will take some radical steps with the iPhone Fold design.

By
Apple iPhone
A render of the potential iPhone Fold
Apple may be late to the foldable smartphone party, but that could allow it to shake things up in various unexpected ways. Earlier rumors claimed that the iPhone Fold is going to have an unusual shape, and now more leaks suggest that won’t be the only surprising detail about the device.

The iPhone Fold’s volume button will be on its top edge


Apple has some radical design ideas about the iPhone Fold, according to Weibo leaker Instant Digital. In a lengthy post (source in Chinese), the leaker shares details about the internal design and the button placement of the device. 

The volume buttons will be placed on the top edge of the right side, which is reminiscent of the iPad Mini. On other iPhones, the volume rockers are on the left side of the device. The power button, which will feature a Touch ID sensor, and a camera button will be along the right side, as with current iPhones.

Apple plans to have the main logic board of the device on its right side and wanted to avoid running cables to the left side. That has forced it to place all the buttons on the right side, leaving the left half primarily for the battery and display components. Because of that design, the iPhone Fold is reportedly getting the largest battery in an iPhone ever.

More camera details



The back of the iPhone Fold will look a lot like the iPhone Air. Apple plans to have a horizontal plateau with the two main cameras, an LED flash, and a microphone. That plateau won’t necessarily match the color of the base, and it will  always be black.

Apple may launch the device in two color options, though only a white version is confirmed. Considering the all-black plateau, it would make sense for the second color to be black. 

What’s the best position for the volume buttons on a foldable?


If this rumor turns out to be true, the iPhone Fold may have at least one truly unique feature. While older iPhones had their power buttons on the top edge, no recent smartphone has used the top for the volume rockers. 

The rumored specs for the first foldable iPhone include a 7.8-inch internal display, a 5.5-inch cover display, and an A20 Pro chipset with 12 GB RAM. The device is expected to sell for between $2,000 and $2,500, making it the most expensive Apple smartphone ever.

Questionable idea


There’s a reason that virtually all smartphones have their buttons on the sides. Reaching to the top of the device for something as basic as changing the volume sounds uncomfortable on a smartphone. Maybe Apple will focus on using the iPhone Fold as an iPad Mini replacement, but that won’t make it more comfortable.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
