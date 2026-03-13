Latest iPhone Fold leaks include price, RAM, and storage options

The long-awaited foldable iPhone is expected to be unveiled by Apple in September. The foldable market is expected to take off with the iPhone finally joining the club. It's not just the venerable iPhone name that will shake up the niche market. Apple is supposed to offer its book-style foldable with a new screen technology that will get rid of that ugly crease, the bane of foldable smartphone owners worldwide.





First, let's discuss some of the specs for the iPhone Fold that have already been discussed. The internal tablet-sized display is rumored to measure 7.8 inches and the external cover screen is expected to weigh in at 5.5 inches. We should see the 2nm A20 Pro application processor (AP) under the hood of the iPhone Fold . Designed by Apple and manufactured by TSMC, this SoC will be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process node.





The A20 Pro AP will also use Gate-All-Around transistors, which cover all four sides of the channel reducing current leakage and improving the drive current. This is the amount of electrical current a chip can carry when fully switched on. A higher drive current leads to faster clock speeds and faster processing.



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Weibo leaker Instant Digital reports that Apple will offer the iPhone Fold with three storage options:





256GB

512GB

1TB





According to Macworld, pricing will start at $1,999 for the 256GB variant and rise by $200 for each of the remaining two pricing tiers. The 512GB unit will fetch $2,199, and the 1TB model will cost $2,399. Obviously this will make the iPhone Fold the most expensive iPhone ever offered to the public.



