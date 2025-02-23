iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max look like a mismatched bunch in leaked image
iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - asherdipps
There will be a visible distinction between the designs of the different iPhone 17 models, suggests a newly leaked photo.
At the moment, the difference between the base and Pro iPhone 16 models is instantly recognizable due to the number of cameras on the back. There are even more differences on the inside, with the iPhone 16 Pro boasting a better CPU, GPU, and display.
Next year, it will be even easier to tell the different models apart from each other. Leaker Majin Bu has shared a new photo that shows the CAD renders of all four iPhone 17 models.
The new iPhone 17 models have distinctly different designs. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
As expected, the base model will stick with the current squarish camera bump. The slim Air model will have a camera strip on the back with one camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will both have a huge camera island.
Throw in the recently announced iPhone 16e in the mix, and you get a selection that has never looked less cohesive. Perhaps that's intentional?
On one hand, there's more variety, which some buyers might appreciate. Don't like the huge bar? Go for the Air instead, as long as you don't mind having one rear camera instead of three.
Of course, there's the very real possibility that these renders don't depict the actual iPhone 17 design, although considering the number of leaks we have seen recently, that looks unlikely.
The new phones may all have aluminum frames and will be fueled by 3nm A19 chipsets. All the cameras on the Pro models might be 48MP and this could increase their chances of outshining other top camera phones. As for the base and Air models, they may finally get 120Hz displays. Apple is also said to be testing reverse wireless charging for its Pro models.
On the other hand, it looks like Apple designers can't seem to agree on one design and they have decided to throw everything to see what sticks.
