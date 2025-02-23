Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max look like a mismatched bunch in leaked image

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 series design
iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - asherdipps

There will be a visible distinction between the designs of the different iPhone 17 models, suggests a newly leaked photo.

At the moment, the difference between the base and Pro iPhone 16 models is instantly recognizable due to the number of cameras on the back. There are even more differences on the inside, with the iPhone 16 Pro boasting a better CPU, GPU, and display.

Next year, it will be even easier to tell the different models apart from each other. Leaker Majin Bu has shared a new photo that shows the CAD renders of all four iPhone 17 models.



As expected, the base model will stick with the current squarish camera bump. The slim Air model will have a camera strip on the back with one camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will both have a huge camera island.

Throw in the recently announced iPhone 16e in the mix, and you get a selection that has never looked less cohesive. Perhaps that's intentional? 

On one hand, there's more variety, which some buyers might appreciate. Don't like the huge bar? Go for the Air instead, as long as you don't mind having one rear camera instead of three.

On the other hand, it looks like Apple designers can't seem to agree on one design and they have decided to throw everything to see what sticks.

Of course, there's the very real possibility that these renders don't depict the actual iPhone 17 design, although considering the number of leaks we have seen recently, that looks unlikely.

The new phones may all have aluminum frames and will be fueled by 3nm A19 chipsets. All the cameras on the Pro models might be 48MP and this could increase their chances of outshining other top camera phones. As for the base and Air models, they may finally get 120Hz displays. Apple is also said to be testing reverse wireless charging for its Pro models.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?
Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless