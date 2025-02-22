Galaxy S25 Edge hands on video shows off slim design and key specs

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Though the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are now out the company did tease another member of the family slated for release later in the year. This new phone — called the Galaxy S25 Edge — seeks to beat the iPhone 17 Air to the punch by providing a flagship experience in a slimmer form factor. And now one person has apparently got their hands on a working model.

A Spanish YouTube tech video shows off the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge in the flesh (err…metal) alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The phone has a rear camera design very similar to the iPhone 16 in my opinion. But obviously the most important question here is: how thin is it?

Compared next to the Fold 6 the Galaxy S25 Edge is just ever so slightly thicker. That means that it measures above 5.6 mm but probably within the previously reported 6 mm range. In short it’s actually quite slim but this design obviously comes at a cost.

According to specs shown off for the Galaxy S25 Edge in the video the phone will have a 4,000 mAh li-ion battery. This was to be expected of course though I think that Samsung could have squeezed in 5,000 mAh if it used silicon batteries. Nevertheless the main selling point for the S25 Edge is its form factor and it doesn’t disappoint.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Video credit — Alexis Garza

Other than the battery the phone is thankfully powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found on the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. There’s likely a 12 MP selfie camera and the previously reported 200 MP “Ultra” camera on the rear. The app used in the video cannot accurately detect a camera so it says that the rear camera is 12 MP too.

We also see that this particular Galaxy S25 Edge comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There might be more storage options available at launch and it’s nice to see that Samsung hasn’t cut corners for RAM. Though 12 GB is probably needed to properly run the new and improved Galaxy AI powered by Google’s Gemini.

Other reports from the industry claim that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch soon so it makes sense that someone has been able to get their hands on one. Whether the Edge actually takes off and becomes a popular choice remains to be seen.
