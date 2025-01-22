Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was officially... teased?

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was officially... teased?
After months and months of leaks, rumors, and “will they, won’t they”, we finally have the answer — yes, they will. Samsung has just teased the alleged Galaxy S25 Slim, which now has an official name — the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It was a complete shock and surprise, too. Samsung did all the product promos, all the talk about AI and innovation et cetera, and was just about to close out the event. Then dropped an extra trailer on us. Got to say — it has been a long, long time since we got to experience a "One more thing..." moment.

Video Thumbnail

However, a trailer doesn't even do it justice. It was more of a teaser... with not much in it. The final feeling it left us with was "Uh, yeah, OK, Samsung is making... a phone?". Shocking, indeed.

We do appreciate the callback to the past. This is not the first time Samsung has pulled an "Edge" on us. Back in 2016, when the Galaxy Note 4 was launching, nobody knew of or expected a second phablet. But, at the very same event, Samsung dropped the Galaxy Note Edge — the first-ever phone with a screen that curves into the side, which dictated years and years of curved screen flagship design.

But back on the Galaxy S25 Edge. What do we know?

The “normal” Galaxy S25 phones feel pretty thin already, but the Galaxy S25 Edge's job will be to take things to the next level. And possibly prepare to compete with a rumored iPhone Air, which is said to be coming later in 2025.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is supposed to launch at some point in the first half of this year, says prolific journalist Mark Gurman. The price is still hard to peg, we only know it's supposed to cost "less than the $1,299 S25 Ultra", which isn't a lot to go on.

OK, as the name suggests — it’s supposed to be the thinnest flagship-grade smartphone that Samsung can produce. As such, it will also have to make some sacrifices.

Galaxy S25 Edge design — can it slice a loaf of bread?



How thin is thin? No idea, no word. Samsung is keeping very mum about actual specs, so it's all about what we can "see". And we've only seen it for a short time in a hands-on area (the event itself was very much hands-off, though).

It may be thinner, but its footprint is spread out — the Galaxy S25 Slim looks like it has a screen about the size of a Galaxy S25+, which would be 6.7 inches. So, while it's a thin device, it will still very much be a "two hand phone".

You will also notice that a lot of the design elements are the same — flat sides, rounded corners, thin bezels. One might wonder why Samsung thought this phone is different enough from the rest to sell at all. Well, we will see...

Galaxy S25 Edge hardware and camera



Obviously, we know nothing here, other than what we can see. The Galaxy S25 Edge teaser showed us two cameras. Neither of the lenses in the animated video looked like ultra-wide ones, so maybe a main and a zoom camera? Yet, how much of a zoom camera can Samsung fit in such a slim body? The burning questions are just piling up...

We presume it will still be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, though gaming on this one will probably be a no-go. The slim build won't allow for an elaborate thermal management solution inside, unless Samsung totally surprises us with a super-effective vapor cooling chamber.

But another thing that doesn't fare well with thin phones is battery life. We've no idea what kind of battery capacity it will have, but it will most certainly be less than the 4,900 mAh of the Galaxy S25+. We presume the Galaxy S25 Edge will be more of a pristine smartphone accessory meant for casual use and not a poweruser's wet dream.

Galaxy S25 Edge price and release date



Samsung is being incredibly mum on this subject, so we have to go with what leaksters are saying — H1 of 2025, less than $1,300. Yes, we know it's not much, but it's what we know thus far.

It's kind of surprising how Samsung decided to tease this device. It's not a new category like an XR headset or a Galaxy Ring. It's... a phone. We'll see if all the mystery surrounding it will actually drum up some interest.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

