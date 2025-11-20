Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Last year's Google Pixel 9 is a Black Friday 2025 must-buy at a huge $300 discount

This might be the best budget 5G phone this holiday season for hardcore Google fans.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Black Friday Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9 back
What can you do if you find the size of the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro XL intimidating and the likes of the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold a little (or a lot) too rich for your blood even at their substantial new Black Friday discounts? 

It's simple - you get the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 at its lowest ever price. Released back in the summer of 2024 at $799, the non-Pro (and non-XL) Google Tensor G4 powerhouse is obviously no longer worth that much (or anywhere close to that mark), which is why you can currently save a whopping 300 bucks at Amazon without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Google Pixel 9

$300 off (38%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon


If this Black Friday Week deal happens to sound familiar, it's probably because the same e-commerce giant ran an identical sale on the same handset earlier this month, ending it after a few days and predictably bringing it back now for (theoretically) the entire next week or so.

I wouldn't count on Amazon's inventory holding up until Thanksgiving, though, so if you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there at the lowest possible price for yourself or a special someone this Christmas, now is clearly the ideal time to pull the trigger.


If you hurry, you can opt for an Obsidian, Porcelain, or Wintergreen colorway, but unfortunately for digital hoarders, only the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at this presumably unbeatable $300 discount at the time of this writing.

Humbler than a Pixel 9 Pro (duh!) and only slightly humbler than this year's Pixel 10, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 might be the absolute greatest budget 5G phone you can get right now thanks to that respectable aforementioned Tensor G4 processor, a compact but decidedly high-quality 6.3-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate support, a phenomenal 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by an equally great 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a hefty 4,700mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 27W wired and 15W wireless charging technology.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless