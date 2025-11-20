Last year's Google Pixel 9 is a Black Friday 2025 must-buy at a huge $300 discount





It's simple - you get the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 at its lowest ever price. Released back in the summer of 2024 at $799, the non-Pro (and non-XL) Google Tensor G4 powerhouse is obviously no longer worth that much (or anywhere close to that mark), which is why you can currently save a whopping 300 bucks at Amazon without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Google Pixel 9 $300 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon









If this Black Friday Week deal happens to sound familiar, it's probably because the same e-commerce giant ran an identical sale on the same handset earlier this month , ending it after a few days and predictably bringing it back now for (theoretically) the entire next week or so.





I wouldn't count on Amazon's inventory holding up until Thanksgiving, though, so if you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there at the lowest possible price for yourself or a special someone this Christmas, now is clearly the ideal time to pull the trigger.





If you hurry, you can opt for an Obsidian, Porcelain, or Wintergreen colorway, but unfortunately for digital hoarders, only the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at this presumably unbeatable $300 discount at the time of this writing.





Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 10 Pixel 9 Humbler than a(duh!) and only slightly humbler than this year's, Google's "vanilla"might be the absolute greatest budget 5G phone you can get right now thanks to that respectable aforementioned Tensor G4 processor, a compact but decidedly high-quality 6.3-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate support, a phenomenal 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by an equally great 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a hefty 4,700mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 27W wired and 15W wireless charging technology.



