Last year's Google Pixel 9 is a Black Friday 2025 must-buy at a huge $300 discount
This might be the best budget 5G phone this holiday season for hardcore Google fans.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What can you do if you find the size of the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro XL intimidating and the likes of the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold a little (or a lot) too rich for your blood even at their substantial new Black Friday discounts?
It's simple - you get the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 at its lowest ever price. Released back in the summer of 2024 at $799, the non-Pro (and non-XL) Google Tensor G4 powerhouse is obviously no longer worth that much (or anywhere close to that mark), which is why you can currently save a whopping 300 bucks at Amazon without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
If this Black Friday Week deal happens to sound familiar, it's probably because the same e-commerce giant ran an identical sale on the same handset earlier this month, ending it after a few days and predictably bringing it back now for (theoretically) the entire next week or so.
I wouldn't count on Amazon's inventory holding up until Thanksgiving, though, so if you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there at the lowest possible price for yourself or a special someone this Christmas, now is clearly the ideal time to pull the trigger.
Who said that compact phones can't look good? Definitely not Google. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you hurry, you can opt for an Obsidian, Porcelain, or Wintergreen colorway, but unfortunately for digital hoarders, only the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at this presumably unbeatable $300 discount at the time of this writing.
Humbler than a Pixel 9 Pro (duh!) and only slightly humbler than this year's Pixel 10, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 might be the absolute greatest budget 5G phone you can get right now thanks to that respectable aforementioned Tensor G4 processor, a compact but decidedly high-quality 6.3-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate support, a phenomenal 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by an equally great 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a hefty 4,700mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 27W wired and 15W wireless charging technology.
