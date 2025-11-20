Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

I can't believe my favorite small Android phone is this cheap for Black Friday

I reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro in 2024 and still used it a lot in 2025. At this price, I want to buy it again.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I can't believe my favorite small Android phone is this cheap for Black Friday
       View now at Amazon  
Black Friday is already delivering some incredible tech deals, but one of the biggest standouts this year is on Amazon: the Pixel 9 Pro is now $350 off, dropping the 128 GB model to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. And after reviewing this phone last year and using it a lot this year too, I can confidently say that this is one deal you should not overlook.

Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, so what makes the Pixel 9 Pro so compelling isn't just the price. I find the phone refreshingly simple to use. First, it uses Google's own hardware and software, meaning that Android here looks and feels exactly the way Google intended. No heavy customization layers, no iOS copy-cat menus, and no duplicate apps like you find on other Androids.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Huge $350 off!

$350 off (35%)
If you want the more powerful Pixel 9 option this Black Friday, the Pixel 9 Pro is the one to get. It delivers an excellent camera system with a 5X telephoto lens, plenty of AI features, and right now Amazon has the 128GB model for an impressive $350 off, a deal that's hard to pass up.
Buy at Amazon


It's also worth noting that while many other phones are crammed with overlapping AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro is again simplified and clutter-free. Gemini, Circle to Search and the built-in smart features work seamlessly without requiring additional setup.

The Pixel 9 Pro also nails one of the most important parts of a modern phone: the camera. The camera interface is minimal and fast, and photos look consistently great. The Pro also allows you to capture full-res 50MP photos, unlike the non-Pro version.

Why this Black Friday deal is worth it


Combine all of that with a huge $350 Black Friday discount, and the Pixel 9 Pro becomes one of the easiest Android recommendations of 2025. This is a phone that offers a clean, fluid experience, strong AI integration and a camera I genuinely enjoyed reviewing — all at one of its lowest prices ever.

So if you want an Android phone that is powerful, easy to use and clutter-free, this is the moment. Just make sure to pick the right amount of storage as 128GB is still enough for many people, but power users might want to opt for the 256GB version.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15256 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless