I can't believe my favorite small Android phone is this cheap for Black Friday

It's also worth noting that while many other phones are crammed with overlapping AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro is again simplified and clutter-free. Gemini, Circle to Search and the built-in smart features work seamlessly without requiring additional setup.



The Pixel 9 Pro also nails one of the most important parts of a modern phone: the camera. The camera interface is minimal and fast, and photos look consistently great. The Pro also allows you to capture full-res 50MP photos, unlike the non-Pro version.



Why this Black Friday deal is worth it

Combine all of that with a huge $350 Black Friday discount, and the Pixel 9 Pro becomes one of the easiest Android recommendations of 2025. This is a phone that offers a clean, fluid experience, strong AI integration and a camera I genuinely enjoyed reviewing — all at one of its lowest prices ever.



Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, so what makes theso compelling isn't just the price. I find the phone refreshingly simple to use. First, it uses Google's own hardware and software, meaning that Android here looks and feels exactly the way Google intended. No heavy customization layers, no iOS copy-cat menus, and no duplicate apps like you find on other Androids.