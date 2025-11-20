I can't believe my favorite small Android phone is this cheap for Black Friday
I reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro in 2024 and still used it a lot in 2025. At this price, I want to buy it again.
Pixel 9 Pro is now $350 off, dropping the 128 GB model to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. And after reviewing this phone last year and using it a lot this year too, I can confidently say that this is one deal you should not overlook.Black Friday is already delivering some incredible tech deals, but one of the biggest standouts this year is on Amazon: the
Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, so what makes the Pixel 9 Pro so compelling isn't just the price. I find the phone refreshingly simple to use. First, it uses Google's own hardware and software, meaning that Android here looks and feels exactly the way Google intended. No heavy customization layers, no iOS copy-cat menus, and no duplicate apps like you find on other Androids.
It's also worth noting that while many other phones are crammed with overlapping AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro is again simplified and clutter-free. Gemini, Circle to Search and the built-in smart features work seamlessly without requiring additional setup.
Combine all of that with a huge $350 Black Friday discount, and the Pixel 9 Pro becomes one of the easiest Android recommendations of 2025. This is a phone that offers a clean, fluid experience, strong AI integration and a camera I genuinely enjoyed reviewing — all at one of its lowest prices ever.
So if you want an Android phone that is powerful, easy to use and clutter-free, this is the moment. Just make sure to pick the right amount of storage as 128GB is still enough for many people, but power users might want to opt for the 256GB version.
The Pixel 9 Pro also nails one of the most important parts of a modern phone: the camera. The camera interface is minimal and fast, and photos look consistently great. The Pro also allows you to capture full-res 50MP photos, unlike the non-Pro version.
Why this Black Friday deal is worth it
