Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra — Pixel 9 Pro XL Is the Real Black Friday Winner

Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its big and bright display, clean software and incredible camera, plus it has lots of AI smarts. So it's not just about the price, the 9 Pro XL is just a great phone with refreshingly clutter-free interface and I love that it showcases Android the way Google meant the world to see it. No heavy custom skins, no iOS copy-cat menus.



I also love how Google has integrated AI into the software, there are no duplicate AI apps and it's all nicely tied together. The fact that you are getting seven years of software updates means you will keep getting the red carpet treatment, while other Android phones wait for months to get the same updates.

Pixel 9 Pro XL also nails one of the key features for every modern phone: the camera. Google has the computational photography approach with incredible dynamic range, and photos and videos are so similar compared with the newer



Why this Black Friday deal is worth it

This is one of the three best flagships on the market and a massive $350 discount on it makes it a no-brainer deal. Sure, Google released the newer Pixel 10 Pro series this year, but the upgrades in those phones are incremental and you get 99% of the important features on this slightly older model.



Pixel 10 Pro series that you are not missing out on much. So if you want a no-compromise big-screen Android flagship phone with a great camera, this is the moment. Just remember that while 128GB is enough for everyday use, upgrading to the 256GB storage model gives you extra space for photos, videos and games.

