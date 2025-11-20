Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra — Pixel 9 Pro XL Is the Real Black Friday Winner

At such a massive discount, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the big-screen flagship to buy if you want a great camera and best value.

       View now at Amazon  
Black Friday are already live and one of the best bargains this year is a discounted Pixel 9 Pro XL. A $350 price drop, brings this flagship down to a much more affordable price, undercutting others like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max that cost a lot more.

Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its big and bright display, clean software and incredible camera, plus it has lots of AI smarts. So it's not just about the price, the 9 Pro XL is just a great phone with refreshingly clutter-free interface and I love that it showcases Android the way Google meant the world to see it. No heavy custom skins, no iOS copy-cat menus.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Massive $350 Off!

$350 off (32%)
Love big screens and excellent cameras? The Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers both, plus fluid software and possibly the best AI on any phone. Right now for Black Friday Amazon has it at a massive $350 discount.
Buy at Amazon


I also love how Google has integrated AI into the software, there are no duplicate AI apps and it's all nicely tied together. The fact that you are getting seven years of software updates means you will keep getting the red carpet treatment, while other Android phones wait for months to get the same updates. 

The Pixel 9 Pro XL also nails one of the key features for every modern phone: the camera. Google has the computational photography approach with incredible dynamic range, and photos and videos are so similar compared with the newer Pixel 10 Pro series that you are not missing out on much.

Why this Black Friday deal is worth it


This is one of the three best flagships on the market and a massive $350 discount on it makes it a no-brainer deal. Sure, Google released the newer Pixel 10 Pro series this year, but the upgrades in those phones are incremental and you get 99% of the important features on this slightly older model.

So if you want a no-compromise big-screen Android flagship phone with a great camera, this is the moment. Just remember that while 128GB is enough for everyday use, upgrading to the 256GB storage model gives you extra space for photos, videos and games.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15256 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Victor Hristov
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless