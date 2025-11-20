Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra — Pixel 9 Pro XL Is the Real Black Friday Winner
At such a massive discount, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the big-screen flagship to buy if you want a great camera and best value.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 Pro XL. A $350 price drop, brings this flagship down to a much more affordable price, undercutting others like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max that cost a lot more.Black Friday are already live and one of the best bargains this year is a discounted
I also love how Google has integrated AI into the software, there are no duplicate AI apps and it's all nicely tied together. The fact that you are getting seven years of software updates means you will keep getting the red carpet treatment, while other Android phones wait for months to get the same updates.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
Of course, buying a flagship phone isn't exactly a spontaneous decision, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its big and bright display, clean software and incredible camera, plus it has lots of AI smarts. So it's not just about the price, the 9 Pro XL is just a great phone with refreshingly clutter-free interface and I love that it showcases Android the way Google meant the world to see it. No heavy custom skins, no iOS copy-cat menus.
I also love how Google has integrated AI into the software, there are no duplicate AI apps and it's all nicely tied together. The fact that you are getting seven years of software updates means you will keep getting the red carpet treatment, while other Android phones wait for months to get the same updates.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL also nails one of the key features for every modern phone: the camera. Google has the computational photography approach with incredible dynamic range, and photos and videos are so similar compared with the newer Pixel 10 Pro series that you are not missing out on much.
This is one of the three best flagships on the market and a massive $350 discount on it makes it a no-brainer deal. Sure, Google released the newer Pixel 10 Pro series this year, but the upgrades in those phones are incremental and you get 99% of the important features on this slightly older model.
Why this Black Friday deal is worth it
This is one of the three best flagships on the market and a massive $350 discount on it makes it a no-brainer deal. Sure, Google released the newer Pixel 10 Pro series this year, but the upgrades in those phones are incremental and you get 99% of the important features on this slightly older model.
So if you want a no-compromise big-screen Android flagship phone with a great camera, this is the moment. Just remember that while 128GB is enough for everyday use, upgrading to the 256GB storage model gives you extra space for photos, videos and games.
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: