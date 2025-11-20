Pixel 10 Pro XL drops to its lowest price for Black Friday, and I find it a very tempting bargain
It just ticks all the right boxes, while also selling for $300 off its price!
Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and, of course, Google.Oh, man! The Black Friday season is so incredible this year! As always, I’m on the hunt for unmissable deals to showcase on PhoneArena.com, and it’s been a while since I’ve seen such massive price cuts on top-tier phones from
As for the phone itself, well, it’s a beast. Sure, the Tensor platform is still inferior to Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets, but the difference in performance is only noticeable in benchmarks. In day-to-day life, the Tensor G5 SoC inside is more than capable of handling anything you throw its way, regardless of whether you stream videos, browse the web, or use the phone for more intensive tasks like playing games.
Since it’s a Pixel phone, it’s also a top choice for people looking for a great camera handset. Boasting a 50MP main snapper, 48MP ultra-wide unit, and 48MP periscope telephoto lens, it takes stunning photos with a high amount of detail and vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch AMOLED display will let you enjoy videos, pictures, and even movies in breathtaking visuals, thanks to its 2992 x 1344 resolution and support for HDR content. Not to mention its peak brightness of 3300 nits, allowing you to see clearly even in direct sunlight.
In fact, I’ve managed to find a deal on Amazon that slashes a whopping $300 off none other than Google’s current top-of-the-line phone, the mighty Pixel 10 Pro XL. With this discount, shoppers can snag the 256GB version of this big fella for just under $900. Not too shabby, when you think that it usually sells for around $1,200, and it has gotten just two previous discounts since it was launched. Plus, I’ve never seen a bigger price cut for this bad boy, which I believe should be yet another incentive to grab one with this deal now!
Those are only a few of the bells and whistles the Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with. I could go on and on listing features, but this deal article will turn into a whole review, and we already have a dedicated Pixel 10 Pro XL review on PhoneArena. But I think you get why this bad boy is an unmissable purchase at its current price ahead of Black Friday. So if you think it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save today!
