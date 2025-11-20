At $200 off, Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 is a Black Friday Week steal like no other





Yes, the e-commerce giant's highly anticipated Pixel 10 Yes, the e-commerce giant's highly anticipated Black Friday Week sale is officially underway, which means that the time has come to make some tough choices. For instance, you now have to decide whichfamily member is right for you. If you lean towards the "base" 6.3-inch model, you will undoubtedly be delighted to find out that Amazon is currently selling that device for a very cool $200 less than usual.

Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon

















Pixel 10 Whether you consider it a strength or a weakness, of course, screen size is just one aspect of the's value equation, with other aspects like a versatile triple rear-facing camera system, huge 4,970mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging functionality, and unrivaled long-term software support making this compact bad boy a must-buy for a lot of people before Christmas.





Does today's Black Friday Week promotion feel weirdly familiar? That's probably because the exact same $200 discount has been available in anticipation of this spectacular Amazon event a couple of weeks ago, which most likely means no better deals will come anytime soon. Possibly, ever.





Instead of one epic day of saving tremendous amounts of money on the most popular tech products out there, Amazon is giving bargain hunters and holiday shoppers the opportunity to do... just that for more than a week this year.