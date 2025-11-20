Amazon's epic Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is back with a bang for Black Friday Week





Predictably enough, that early Black Friday 2025 deal went away a few days after randomly popping up well before Thanksgiving, and unsurprisingly, the exact same promotion is available once again at Amazon. Yes, the e-commerce giant is selling the Predictably enough, that early Black Friday 2025 deal went away a few days after randomly popping up well before Thanksgiving, and unsurprisingly, the exact same promotion is available once again at Amazon. Yes, the e-commerce giant is selling the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $300 under its $1,799, $1,919, and $2,149 list prices with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage space respectively, and although the new holiday offer could theoretically last until next Friday, November 28, I believe you shouldn't wait that long.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options

Also available: 512GB ($300 off, 16%) and 1TB ($300 off, 14%) storage options.









For one thing, you have the chance to enjoy your Turkey Day dinner next week without standing in line at your local Walmart store or obsessively refreshing your favorite e-commerce platform in search for the perfect Christmas gift at the lowest possible price.

Secondly, the odds of seeing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold score an even heftier discount than $300 anytime soon are about as low as Bronny James winning the NBA MVP title this year. And last but not least, while Amazon is likely to keep this deal going for more than a week, that doesn't mean certain storage variants or color options won't go out of stock early due to your strong demand.









The top-of-the-line 1TB configuration, for instance, is only available in a "Moonstone" hue (unlike the 256 and 512 gig models, which can be had in both Moonstone and Jade), so if that's your choice (and you can afford it), be sure to place your order as soon as possible.





will give you all the reasons you need to pick this versatile giant over the likes of Samsung's Our comprehensive Pixel 10 Pro Fold review will give you all the reasons you need to pick this versatile giant over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 , including a hefty battery, top-of-the-line IP68 water and dust resistance, and a towering 16GB RAM count (in every single storage variant). Don't forget about Google's unrivaled long-term software support, those two massive screens, the five excellent cameras, and the... not-so-bad Tensor G5 processor. Now how can you possibly say no to this epic Black Friday Week deal?



