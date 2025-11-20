Amazon's epic Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is back with a bang for Black Friday Week
The best foldable phone for hardcore Google fans has never been more affordable.
Unveiled in August and inexplicably released just a little over a month ago, Google's latest and greatest foldable caught us all off guard with a massive $300 discount a couple of weeks back.
Predictably enough, that early Black Friday 2025 deal went away a few days after randomly popping up well before Thanksgiving, and unsurprisingly, the exact same promotion is available once again at Amazon. Yes, the e-commerce giant is selling the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $300 under its $1,799, $1,919, and $2,149 list prices with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage space respectively, and although the new holiday offer could theoretically last until next Friday, November 28, I believe you shouldn't wait that long.
For one thing, you have the chance to enjoy your Turkey Day dinner next week without standing in line at your local Walmart store or obsessively refreshing your favorite e-commerce platform in search for the perfect Christmas gift at the lowest possible price.
Secondly, the odds of seeing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold score an even heftier discount than $300 anytime soon are about as low as Bronny James winning the NBA MVP title this year. And last but not least, while Amazon is likely to keep this deal going for more than a week, that doesn't mean certain storage variants or color options won't go out of stock early due to your strong demand.
This is a big, bold, and undeniably beautiful foldable. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The top-of-the-line 1TB configuration, for instance, is only available in a "Moonstone" hue (unlike the 256 and 512 gig models, which can be had in both Moonstone and Jade), so if that's your choice (and you can afford it), be sure to place your order as soon as possible.
Our comprehensive Pixel 10 Pro Fold review will give you all the reasons you need to pick this versatile giant over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a hefty battery, top-of-the-line IP68 water and dust resistance, and a towering 16GB RAM count (in every single storage variant). Don't forget about Google's unrivaled long-term software support, those two massive screens, the five excellent cameras, and the... not-so-bad Tensor G5 processor. Now how can you possibly say no to this epic Black Friday Week deal?
