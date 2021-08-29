Pixel 6 will be unveiled a day before iPhone 13 event, leaker claims

Pixel 6 will be unveiled a day before iPhone 13 event, leaker claims3
The Mountain View company has already previewed its next flagships and provided some key details such as they will be powered by an in-house chipset and feature an upgraded camera system.
Earlier this month, Google said the phones would be unveiled this fall. A few days back, a company spokesperson confirmed that last year's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued.
Pixel 6 announcement date roughly coincides with that of iPhone 13
According to leaker Bald Panda, the Pixel 6 will be announced on September 13. If you are wondering, its predecessor, the Pixel 5, was revealed on September 30 last year.
The Pixel 6 is shaping up to be Google's most exciting range in a long time. For starters, it will have the in-house Tensor chip, which rumors suggest will be based on Samsung's 5nm process.
The new devices will seemingly also have beefier batteries, in-display fingerprint reader, and UWB support.
Whether or not the Pixel 6 will live up to the hype and become the best smartphone of 2021 remains to be seen. The Tensor chip might be nothing more than a Google-branded Exynos chip and the phones might be prohibitively priced.
The Pixel 6 will come in black, mint green, and orange-coral shades, and the 6 Pro will be available in black, gold, and silver. The devices will at least be available in eight markets.
