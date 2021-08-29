Notification Center

Android Google

Pixel 6 will be unveiled a day before iPhone 13 event, leaker claims

Anam Hamid
By
3
Pixel 6 will be unveiled a day before iPhone 13, leaker claims
Google could unveil the Pixel 6 duo earlier than expected, claims a Weibo tipster (via Notebookcheck).

The Mountain View company has already previewed its next flagships and provided some key details such as they will be powered by an in-house chipset and feature an upgraded camera system.

Earlier this month, Google said the phones would be unveiled this fall. A few days back, a company spokesperson confirmed that last year's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued.

Pixel 6 announcement date roughly coincides with that of iPhone 13


According to leaker Bald Panda, the Pixel 6 will be announced on September 13. If you are wondering, its predecessor, the Pixel 5, was revealed on September 30 last year.

This roughly coincides with Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's and Apple iPhone 13's announcement dates. Rumors indicate that Samsung's budget flagship will be introduced on September 8 and Apple's next smartphone lineup will be revealed on September 14.

The Pixel 6 is shaping up to be Google's most exciting range in a long time. For starters, it will have the in-house Tensor chip, which rumors suggest will be based on Samsung's 5nm process.

Google will also finally equip its phone with new camera hardware. The standard model is rumored to come with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. The Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to have a 48MP telephoto module with 5x zoom.

The new devices will seemingly also have beefier batteries, in-display fingerprint reader, and UWB support.

Whether or not the Pixel 6 will live up to the hype and become the best smartphone of 2021 remains to be seen. The Tensor chip might be nothing more than a Google-branded Exynos chip and the phones might be prohibitively priced.

The Pixel 6 will come in black, mint green, and orange-coral shades, and the 6 Pro will be available in black, gold, and silver. The devices will at least be available in eight markets.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

