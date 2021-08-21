Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 5



The Verge reports that a Google spokesperson has confirmed they will only be available until supplies last.









2019's Pixel 4 and 4 XL also went off the market after less than a year on the shelves.

Hey Google, how many Pixel phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G?



Some retailers still have stock at the moment, but Google believes it will vanish in the coming weeks. The non-5G Some retailers still have stock at the moment, but Google believes it will vanish in the coming weeks. The non-5G Pixel 4a , which is one of the best budget phones around , continues to be sold.



Although the Pixel 5 was positioned as Google's highest-end Pixel phone last year, it's not a premium phone by any means. The company has already told us quite a lot about the Although the Pixel 5 was positioned as Google's highest-end Pixel phone last year, it's not a premium phone by any means. The company has already told us quite a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pro but is saving the specifics for the fall unveiling.





The duo will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip, which reports indicate will be manufactured by Samsung on the 5nm process, and will finally offer new camera hardware.

