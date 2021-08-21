Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 5

Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 51
The Verge reports that a Google spokesperson has confirmed they will only be available until supplies last.
With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last.
In late July, the phones disappeared from the Google Fi store. Before that, some retailers had listed the Pixel 4a 5G as discontinued, which wasn't much of a surprise at all, considering Google allegedly didn't produce that many units to begin with.
2019's Pixel 4 and 4 XL also went off the market after less than a year on the shelves.
Hey Google, how many Pixel phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G?
Now that the new Pixel 5a is out, which has the same Snapdragon 765G 5G processor as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, a beefy battery, water resistance, and wireless charging, perhaps it was the right call for Google to discontinue the older 5G devices.
Some retailers still have stock at the moment, but Google believes it will vanish in the coming weeks. The non-5G Pixel 4a, which is one of the best budget phones around, continues to be sold.
Although the Pixel 5 was positioned as Google's highest-end Pixel phone last year, it's not a premium phone by any means. The company has already told us quite a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pro but is saving the specifics for the fall unveiling.
The duo will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip, which reports indicate will be manufactured by Samsung on the 5nm process, and will finally offer new camera hardware.