Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Google 5G

Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 5

Anam Hamid
By
1
Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued the Pixel 5
Last year's Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G that went on sale in October have been discontinued already.

The Verge reports that a Google spokesperson has confirmed they will only be available until supplies last.

With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last.

In late July, the phones disappeared from the Google Fi store. Before that, some retailers had listed the Pixel 4a 5G as discontinued, which wasn't much of a surprise at all, considering Google allegedly didn't produce that many units to begin with. 

2019's Pixel 4 and 4 XL also went off the market after less than a year on the shelves.

Hey Google, how many Pixel phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G?


Now that the new Pixel 5a is out, which has the same Snapdragon 765G 5G processor as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, a beefy battery, water resistance, and wireless charging, perhaps it was the right call for Google to discontinue the older 5G devices.

Some retailers still have stock at the moment, but Google believes it will vanish in the coming weeks. The non-5G Pixel 4a, which is one of the best budget phones around, continues to be sold.

Although the Pixel 5 was positioned as Google's highest-end Pixel phone last year, it's not a premium phone by any means. The company has already told us quite a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pro but is saving the specifics for the fall unveiling. 

The duo will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip, which reports indicate will be manufactured by Samsung on the 5nm process, and will finally offer new camera hardware.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.0
$500 Special BestBuy $500 Special T-Mobile $499 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Google Pixel 5 specs
Google Pixel 5 specs
Review
8.7
User reviews
8.7
$600 Special BestBuy $725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro
by Anam Hamid,  1
New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro
T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G
70 million AT&T customers allegedly have their personal data stolen; hacker seeks $1 million
by Alan Friedman,  4
70 million AT&T customers allegedly have their personal data stolen; hacker seeks $1 million
Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet
The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper
by Daniel Petrov,  2
The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper
The extent of T-Mobile's recent data breach is far greater than previously reported
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
The extent of T-Mobile's recent data breach is far greater than previously reported
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless