Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Android Editorials Google

Pixel 6: Is Google staging artificial demand, or was it caught napping, unprepared to sell phones?

Martin Filipov
By @martintweets
0
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Pixel 6: Is Google staging artificial demand, or was it caught napping, unprepared to sell phones?
This story was supposed to bе two stories, but today you get 2 for 1. Leave a tip.

Let's talk about the hottest phones at the moment! The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available for pre-order since October 20, but not everyone seems to be able to lay hands on Google's flashy new devices.

It's fair to say Google has managed to create a certain amount of mysterious aura surrounding the Pixel 6 because:

  1. The company demands a dual embargo for Pixel 6 hands-on and Pixel 6 reviews (stay tuned for the latter). This means the media wasn't able to share anything other than the design and home screen of the Pixel 6 until yesterday.
  2. The spotty availability only adds to the "exclusivity factor"

We'll discuss whether this is intentional or just a side effect of Google's struggles with sales, but before we do that, let me give you what you want - the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro! Perhaps literally.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro availability - are they really out of stock?



Even though the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are indeed out of stock in quite a few markets, this doesn't mean they are out of stock… period.

  • For starters, if you're in the US, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are currently available to purchase directly from the Google store or through your carrier - no drama there.
  • If you are in the UK, as of now, the Pixel 6 is available only in Stormy Black. If you want the Pixel 6 Pro, you currently have to join a waiting list, which means when the phone is back in stock at Google's store, they'll email you.
  • Availability in Europe will be country-dependent. Let's talk Germany. Currently, the Pixel 6 is (again) available only in Stormy Black - arguably the most boring option. Then, the Pixel 6 Pro isn't available at all, just like in the UK. You're prompted to join the waiting list.

If you want to check availability for your country, simply head to Google's store, and scroll to the very bottom, where you'd be able to pick a region.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - how to jump the waiting list and buy one right now... Also, Bose



But, as promised, in case you still can't find the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, and your Google searches gave no result, I'm now going to tell you how to get your hands on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - particularly in Europe and the UK, even if they seem to be out of stock.

  1. Locate the Bose 700 pre-order offer, which is visible at the very top of Google's website. For the record, this one is still available until October 27, so you might want to hurry up if you want to take advantage of it!
  2. Click on the "Terms and conditions" button next to the offer, which will take you to the special Pixel offers page.
  3. From there, you can choose from a few regions where the offer is available - the UK, Ireland, France, or Germany. Click on your region.
  4. Now click on "Terms" located in the top menu or the equivalent word in your language.
  5. Now you can see all the retailers that sell the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and offer the Bose 700 with it.

The goal is to find a retailer that has the phone in stock and offers the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in your preferred color. You just need to do some browsing. The great news is that finding your Pixel is much easier than you might have expected!

There are almost 30 retailers that sell the Pixel 6 in Germany, and about half as much for the UK! I've had luck with Vodafone Germany. When Google had almost no availability, Vodafone had all models in all colors to choose from!

Pixel 6: Are iPhone users switching, and is this the best smartphone deal… ever?



Now, onto the spicy chat!

If you're active on Twitter and follow specific "tech people", you'll know about the hype that's been surrounding Google's Pixel 6 since day one. Namely, since that very first Pixel 6 leak by Jon Prosser, which turned out to be pretty spot on.

Even I, myself, bought into the dream of "the perfect Pixel", and now that the phone is out, I can finally put my mind to rest and tell myself and you - it's just a phone! Again, our review is on the way, and it will tell you more about it. Spoiler: It's good. It probably won't change your life. Just like a Galaxy or an iPhone won't either.

Despite that, I see several tweets and YouTube videos circling around that will tell you how friends and family members are reaching out to their nearest nerd, to ask, "what's with that Google phone?!" and even looking to switch from iPhone to Pixel 6, because the former is now "boring".


Let me weigh in on this and assure you it might be 100%... true


At least in my case.

A family member's been using an Honor 9 for ages now. Initially, he was looking to upgrade to Samsung's Galaxy S21 for the smaller form factor, but Samsung's flagship was slightly over the budget, especially a few months back.

So, when I saw the Pixel 6 price (which everyone initially thought would be way higher), it was obvious! Long story short, we've already pre-ordered the Pixel 6 for my cousin, which will also get him a pair of Bose 700s, retailing for 279 EUR.

The Pixel 6 goes for 649 EUR, so if you factor in the Bose headphones, you get the phone for… ready? 370 EUR! Keep the headphones or sell them!

"Either way, this might just be the best at-launch smartphone deal I've ever seen. And I've seen a bunch of them. Look at you, Google!"

Does anyone care about the Google's Pixel 6?


The Europe case


But other than me convincing my very gullible 15-year-old cousin to buy Google's new phone, I haven't come across "the Pixel rush" here in Germany, Europe. I might actually be Google's sole hypeman in the city...

Do you know how Google's brand new "top stuff" flagship is showcased in Germany's top retail stores? It's simply tossed between a bunch of other Android phones, which you might or might not be able to name. I don't even recall seeing a label that says it's "new".

iPhones and Samsungs? They get their own "private islands" - like expensive trinkets for those who want "the premium stuff". iPhones even have special brackets to prevent you from... stealing one? Which also happens to make it impossible actually to handle it. The Pixel is up for grabs. Just bring a pair of scissors to cut the loose cord that's holding it put.

So, it appears as if Google isn't putting great effort when it comes to marketing and advertising, at least across the pond (if you're reading from the US). Or if I may say, to make the phone "feel boujee", or "posh" for our UK friends.

The United States case


However, I believe Sundar Pichai and company are trying harder when it comes to their favorite markets, the US, and for some reason… Japan. Even if we look at promos, we'll see some special Japanese sponsored content that's been circling around the internet, as well as, of course, US-focused marketing.

Also, we've all seen the billboards and what almost looked like murals for the new Pixel in big US cities. Then, the Twitter hype is in place; the YouTube space is buzzing with Pixel content, and western media is ready to cover Google's first serious attempt at a flagship phone. It's a celebration!

Ultimately: The Pixel 6 needs… sales


However! Companies as big as Google and Apple celebrate one thing... sales. Make it rain!

To wrap up with the very first question from the title - is the demand artificial? No, I don't think so. But does it look exaggerated due to Google's lack of preparedness to meet the "insanely high demand", and unwillingness to refer shoppers to other retailers, which might be able to sell them the phone? I think you know the answer.

Either way, Google's never managed to go past 0.5% of market share, ever since the very first Pixel launched in 2016. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be available only in a handful of countries. Of course, Google...

Regardless, I'm thrilled to see the first sales figures, which will show whether Google's extra marketing efforts and the magic of the internet have done their job to help the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro do what Google wants them to do - get into your pocket.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (74 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon 27%off $15 Special AT&T $699 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
78%off $199 Special Verizon 78%off $199 Special AT&T $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Photos of Apple's Polishing Cloth appear online for the first time
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Photos of Apple's Polishing Cloth appear online for the first time
These fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are simply the best
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are simply the best
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, 695 5G, 480+ 5G, and 680 4G
by Rado Minkov,  0
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, 695 5G, 480+ 5G, and 680 4G
Does the iPhone 13 really respect your privacy? It's a balancing act
by Rado Minkov,  0
Does the iPhone 13 really respect your privacy? It's a balancing act
EpocCam app that transforms the iPhone into a webcam now has Snapchat filters
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
EpocCam app that transforms the iPhone into a webcam now has Snapchat filters
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G gets '100% accurate' camera specs leaked
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G gets '100% accurate' camera specs leaked
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless