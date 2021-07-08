These are the full Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaked specs





Prolific leaker (and general loudmouth) Jon Prosser is back today to fill in many of those remaining Pixel 6 and 6 Pro blanks after discussing things with a purportedly "very trusted" source, and while there's obviously no way to know for sure if all of these new details will pan out, they certainly sound plausible enough to be taken seriously.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs and differences





As previously rumored, Google is looking to replace the traditional "XL" branding of its jumbo-sized flagship with the more modern (read iPhonesque) "Pro" suffix, which means the larger of the two upcoming Pixel 6 models will stand out from its little brother with more than just extra screen real estate.





The 6.71-inch Pixel 6 Pro will hold many important advantages over the 6.4-inch non-Pro Pixel 6, including an impressive-sounding 48MP telephoto lens, four extra gigs of memory, a little additional battery juice, a slightly better front-facing shooter, and a top-of-the-line storage variant with a whopping 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room.









All that being said, the "regular" Google Pixel 6 also sounds like a pretty solid upgrade over 2020's upper mid-range Pixel 5 , with a significantly bigger AMOLED display in tow, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a reasonably hefty 4,614mAh cell, the same 8GB RAM count, both 128 and 256GB storage configurations, and of course, pre-installed Android 12 software.





Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to borrow the main snapper and the ultra-wide imaging sensor from the Pixel 6 while adding that aforementioned telephoto shooter to its back and upgrading the single selfie cam from 8 to 12 megapixels. The 5,000mAh battery sounds just large enough to keep up with the power demands of the 6.71-inch plastic OLED (P-OLED) screen, at least until the resolution and refresh rate are "confirmed" by a similarly "trusted" source.





The Pixel 6 Pro, mind you, was previously expected to make the jump to silky smooth 120Hz technology, with the Pixel 6 likely to stick to the same 90Hz refresh rate capabilities as the Pixel 5 , but there are no references to any of that stuff in this latest Front Page Tech report.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro competition













Granted, we have some reasons to believe Big G is indeed targeting the likes of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series in terms of raw processing power, which may not be good news as far as retail pricing is concerned.





We don't even want to think about how much the Pixel 6 Pro could cost with a state-of-the-art combination of 512GB storage space and 12GB RAM, but for what it's worth, the software support plan alone might justify a large chunk of that undoubtedly extravagant price point. Apparently, Google's aim is to deliver five years of updates for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, up from only three for the Pixel 5, 4a, and 4a (5G).





Even if we're merely talking security patches rather than full-on OS promotions (which is not entirely clear at the moment), that would still be a huge improvement for a company that's long been playing catch-up to Apple in that department, recently falling behind Samsung as well.





Unfortunately, the release date of the Google Pixel 6 duo is allegedly not final yet, but the current goal is "sometime near October of 2021."

