Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post

Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor briefly shows up in a now-deleted post by Google exec
The post on Twitter was made apparently to showcase Android 12's Material You look and appears to have been taken from the Pixel 6 Pro, judging by the display resolution of 1440x3200. However, shortly after the photo was shared on Twitter, it was deleted by Lockheimer, but not before it was spotted by Mishaal Rahman. This is probably due to the fact it is revealing the under-display fingerprint sensor icon.
The fact the Pixel 6 will most likely sport under-display fingerprint sensors has been talked about before. Earlier, Android 12 beta revealed hints of an under-display scanner, and with the officially released Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro photos, the fingerprint sensor was not visible on the back of the phones as earlier iterations of Pixels.
However, this still doesn't completely confirm an under-display fingerprint sensor will be available on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but all these leaks and glimpses make this possibility highly likely.
What do we expect from the Pixel 6 series?
A few weeks ago, Google has revealed, or more like it - briefly previewed, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, due for a release sometime in the fall of this year. The interesting new design we had come to expect from previous leaks with the camera bar replacing the rectangular camera bump on previous iterations of Pixels was pretty much confirmed.
Alongside the interesting new design with eye-catching colors, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to bring significant improvements over the Pixel 5. Google has made a chip called Google Tensor for the Pixel 6 series, which should make the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro up to par with the current 2021 flagship phones.
The new chip integrates Google's most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to unlock dedicated experiences for Pixel users.
Additionally, Google stated the Tensor chip enables a more personalized software experience thanks to the AI that learns from users and improves over time. On top of that, the Google Tensor chip is complemented by the new Titan M2 security chip for better security.
Apart from the official information revealed by Google itself, leaks have also been filling the picture of what to expect from the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The most recent leak revealed that the Pixel 6 will most likely sport a Samsung GN camera sensor - however, it was unclear whether it would be the GN1 or the GN2.
The most important thing the leak shows is that the possibility of Google entering the scene of flagship devices with the Pixel 6 series is high and Pixel lovers will be delighted to hear that this year, the upgrade to a Pixel 6 may really be worth it.