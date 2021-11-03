Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Google

Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first Google phones to feature an in-display fingerprint reader. But this way of fingerprint recognition also has some drawbacks in terms of repairability. If you break your screen and replace it with a new one, the fingerprint scanner will no longer work properly.

Google quietly released a solution to this problem. The Pixel Repair Tool is an online tool that helps you solve hardware and software problems on your Pixel phone. You can also install Android updates with it.

XDA Developers noticed that Google has added a new Fingerprint Calibration Software option to the tools over the past couple of weeks. The new option will help calibrate the in-display fingerprint scanner after a screen replacement. We know the new Pixel's scanners aren’t the best in the business, and if you hoped this option can improve their performance you were wrong. The new option can't be used to improve the sensor's performance. It should be used only to calibrate the in-display fingerprint scanner of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro after a repair.

“Install the under-display fingerprint scanner calibration software. This is required if your display is replaced. The software supports Pixel 6, 6 Pro.” - Google


It is good to see Google introducing new tools that make its phones easier to repair. If you get your hands on a screen replacement and decide to do it the DIY way, you should be able to keep using your fingerprint scanner after calibrating it. The calibration option should also help repair shops fix broken Pixels more easily.


Pixel 6 production problems


The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones to have if you get the right one. Recently many users complained about screen flickering on the Pixel 6 Pro and incorrect cutouts for the punch-hole selfie camera on both phones.

Google is also struggling with demand, as shipping times for the new phones now reach up to two months. In our Pixel 6 Pro review, we had none of the problems mentioned above and praised it and the Pixel 6 for their camera performance and smooth navigation across the interface of the phones.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (76 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless