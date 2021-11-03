Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool

Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool0
XDA Developers noticed that Google has added a new Fingerprint Calibration Software option to the tools over the past couple of weeks. The new option will help calibrate the in-display fingerprint scanner after a screen replacement. We know the new Pixel's scanners aren’t the best in the business, and if you hoped this option can improve their performance you were wrong. The new option can't be used to improve the sensor's performance. It should be used only to calibrate the in-display fingerprint scanner of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro after a repair.
“Install the under-display fingerprint scanner calibration software. This is required if your display is replaced. The software supports Pixel 6, 6 Pro.” - Google
It is good to see Google introducing new tools that make its phones easier to repair. If you get your hands on a screen replacement and decide to do it the DIY way, you should be able to keep using your fingerprint scanner after calibrating it. The calibration option should also help repair shops fix broken Pixels more easily.
Pixel 6 production problems
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones to have if you get the right one. Recently many users complained about screen flickering on the Pixel 6 Pro and incorrect cutouts for the punch-hole selfie camera on both phones.
Google is also struggling with demand, as shipping times for the new phones now reach up to two months. In our Pixel 6 Pro review, we had none of the problems mentioned above and praised it and the Pixel 6 for their camera performance and smooth navigation across the interface of the phones.
