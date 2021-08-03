Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Android Google

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be released this fall and the official Google Store website indicates that the new flagship smartphones could launch in ten markets around the world.

Google Pixel 6 launch markets


While Google hasn’t confirmed final Pixel 6 availability details and the list of launch countries could be longer, landing pages for the Pixel 6 series have already gone live in eight countries.

Additionally, the ‘Pixel’ drop-down menu on the Spanish and Italian Google Store pages lists the Pixel 6 series as coming this fall. Landing pages for those markets aren’t live, but the move suggests a release could be on the cards.

With that in mind, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be released in the following ten markets:

Google Pixel 6 price


We’ll have to wait until the big reveal in the fall for pricing, though Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will be a “premium-priced product” that targets the flagship segment.

Speaking to The Verge about the Pixel 6 line, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said; “We’ve definitively not been in the flagship tier for the past couple years, this will be different.”

That would suggest that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be priced around $1,000 or even higher depending on the devices Google is aiming to compete with in the second half of 2021.

For reference, the Galaxy S21+ starts at $999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $1,199. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, are expected to retail at $999 and $1,099 respectively.


Google Pixel 6 specs


Regardless of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices, there’s no denying that Google is finally looking to give Apple and Samsung a run for their money on both the hardware and software side of things.

Powering the Pixel 6 series will be the new Google Tensor chipset which puts artificial intelligence, machine learning, and security at its core. There’s no word on the CPU and GPU, but the chip should be as powerful as other flagship offerings.

Like previous-gen Pixel devices, these upcoming smartphones will include a big camera focus and are likely to be some of the best camera phones of 2021. The Pixel 6 Pro, in particular, is shaping up to be quite impressive thanks to a rumored 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a confirmed 4x telephoto shooter.

