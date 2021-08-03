Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries

Google Pixel 6 specs

Regardless of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices, there’s no denying that Google is finally looking to give Apple and Samsung a run for their money on both the hardware and software side of things.Powering the Pixel 6 series will be the new Google Tensor chipset which puts artificial intelligence, machine learning, and security at its core. There’s no word on the CPU and GPU, but the chip should be as powerful as other flagship offerings.Like previous-gen Pixel devices, these upcoming smartphones will include a big camera focus and are likely to be some of the best camera phones of 2021. The Pixel 6 Pro, in particular, is shaping up to be quite impressive thanks to a rumored 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a confirmed 4x telephoto shooter.