Google Tensor technically not as powerful as new Exynos and Snapdragon chips: report



Although Google has yet to share technical specifications, the company has made it clear that its focus is on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer personalized experiences rather than prioritizing computing resources.





Galaxy Club In line with the expectations set by the company, a new report from the Dutch websiteclaims that the chip will sit below the Samsung Exynos 2100 that fuels the European and Middle Eastern variants of the Galaxy S21 series.



Various reports have indicated that the Google Tensor will be manufactured by Samsung using its 5nm manufacturing process. The South Korean company was also involved in the development process.





Internal documents have shown that the chip, which is codenamed Whitechapel and known internally as the “GS101,” is connected to a platform called “Slider,” and “Slider” contains references to Samsung Exynos.



Galaxy Club reports that the Tensor is internally referred to as the Exynos 9855. The outlet backs this up by asserting that Exynos 9855's codename is Whitechapel.



This chip first popped up last year and it will allegedly slot between the Exynos 2100, which is known by the part number Exynos 9840, and the forthcoming AMD-based Exynos 2200 that's is being developed under the name Exynos 9925. The Exynos 2200 will underpin next year's Galaxy S22 range.

Google Tensor chip vs Snapdragon





To give us an idea of the performance, the publication says the Google Tensor will be closer to Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 than to the Exynos 2200. The Exynos 2100 is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 , and this implies the Google silicon will also be no match for the forthcoming Snapdragon 898



That might only be true initially since Google is more into AI and ML than hardware specs. Thus, it's likely that Tensor's performance will improve over time. The company has specifically promised improvements to camera and speech recognition.





