Google Tensor technically not as powerful as new Exynos and Snapdragon chips: report3
Although Google has yet to share technical specifications, the company has made it clear that its focus is on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer personalized experiences rather than prioritizing computing resources.
Various reports have indicated that the Google Tensor will be manufactured by Samsung using its 5nm manufacturing process. The South Korean company was also involved in the development process.
Galaxy Club reports that the Tensor is internally referred to as the Exynos 9855. The outlet backs this up by asserting that Exynos 9855's codename is Whitechapel.
This chip first popped up last year and it will allegedly slot between the Exynos 2100, which is known by the part number Exynos 9840, and the forthcoming AMD-based Exynos 2200 that's is being developed under the name Exynos 9925. The Exynos 2200 will underpin next year's Galaxy S22 range.
Google Tensor chip vs Snapdragon
To give us an idea of the performance, the publication says the Google Tensor will be closer to Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 than to the Exynos 2200. The Exynos 2100 is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and this implies the Google silicon will also be no match for the forthcoming Snapdragon 898.
That might only be true initially since Google is more into AI and ML than hardware specs. Thus, it's likely that Tensor's performance will improve over time. The company has specifically promised improvements to camera and speech recognition.
We will find more later this year when the Pixel 6, which will likely be one of the best camera phones of 2021, is released.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 6 (30 updates)
-
Now reading
7 August Google Tensor technically not as powerful as new Exynos and Snapdragon chips: report
-
4 August Apple and Samsung: Crashing Google's Pixel 6 party with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22
-
3 August Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: Ending Apple’s camera reign?
-
3 August Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 8 countries
-
2 August Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip