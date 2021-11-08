Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is

There were concerns about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's large and protruding camera modules. These stretch from side to side, which raised concerns about the bodies of the phones being prone to bending. However, Zack Nelson tested the Pixel 6 Pro's structural strength, with the phone's body turning out to be non-bendable.YouTube channel JerryRigEverything didn’t conduct any drop tests, which isn’t surprising as these are not something it's known for. Even so, you can expect the Pixel 6 Pro to be just as fragile as other flagships, with it using similar materials and body structure.