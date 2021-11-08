Notification Center

Android Google

Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s best flagship as of yet. It introduces a new design, high-end specs, and improved camera performance. But what about its durability? Previously, Google has made some questionable decisions regarding the materials and design of its Pixel phones. Such a decision was the Pixel 5's plastic build. The phone also suffered from display panel problems.

Thankfully, YouTubers have started testing the Pixel 6 Pro’s resilience. Zack Nelson from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything tested and showed what the phone is made of and what it can withstand. He is notorious for his durability tests and teardowns of the latest phones.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s scratch resistance is just like on any other flagship phone. The screen scratches at the same level as rival phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The in-display fingerprint scanner proved to be durable, working perfectly after deep scratching of the screen’s glass.

As for the sides of the Pixel 6 Pro, they are all metal, with the exception being the top side of the phone. This one is plastic, and the reason for that is probably the 5G antennas the phone has which need a non-metal piece so they can get reception. The weird thing about the plastic part is that it is rather big in comparison to other 5G phones. It covers almost the whole top side of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The only other place where the YouTuber found plastic is in the camera module’s curved ends. These are all plastic and easy to scratch. The rest of the back of the phone is just as scratch-resistant as the front.


There were concerns about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's large and protruding camera modules. These stretch from side to side, which raised concerns about the bodies of the phones being prone to bending. However, Zack Nelson tested the Pixel 6 Pro's structural strength, with the phone's body turning out to be non-bendable.

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything didn’t conduct any drop tests, which isn’t surprising as these are not something it's known for. Even so, you can expect the Pixel 6 Pro to be just as fragile as other flagships, with it using similar materials and body structure.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (77 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

