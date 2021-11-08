Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is

Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is0
The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s best flagship as of yet. It introduces a new design, high-end specs, and improved camera performance. But what about its durability? Previously, Google has made some questionable decisions regarding the materials and design of its Pixel phones. Such a decision was the Pixel 5's plastic build. The phone also suffered from display panel problems.
The Pixel 6 Pro’s scratch resistance is just like on any other flagship phone. The screen scratches at the same level as rival phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The in-display fingerprint scanner proved to be durable, working perfectly after deep scratching of the screen’s glass.
The only other place where the YouTuber found plastic is in the camera module’s curved ends. These are all plastic and easy to scratch. The rest of the back of the phone is just as scratch-resistant as the front.
There were concerns about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's large and protruding camera modules. These stretch from side to side, which raised concerns about the bodies of the phones being prone to bending. However, Zack Nelson tested the Pixel 6 Pro's structural strength, with the phone's body turning out to be non-bendable.
YouTube channel JerryRigEverything didn’t conduct any drop tests, which isn’t surprising as these are not something it's known for. Even so, you can expect the Pixel 6 Pro to be just as fragile as other flagships, with it using similar materials and body structure.
