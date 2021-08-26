Android document shows UWB support for 5G Pixel 6 series

Android document shows UWB support for 5G Pixel 6 series0
The last Pixel models that you would call flagship devices were the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. After a one-year vacation from challenging Apple and Samsung at the high-end of the smartphone market, it seems that Google is once again positioning the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as top-shelf handsets. And 9to5Google has spotted a comment in the AOSP Gerrit that confirms the use of UltraWideBand for the new Pixels.
Those using AirTags with an iPhone unit older than the iPhone 11 will have to rely on Bluetooth which is not nearly as precise and accurate as using UWB is. And UWB is also offered with the Apple Watch Series 6 and with the following Samsung devices: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The AOSP found by 9to5Google for the Pixel 6 series specifically mentions UWB and there is a possibility that a version of UWB support will be available for non-Pixel phones when Android 13 comes around. While we don't know whether Google plans on developing a line that will challenge Apple's AirTags and Samsung's SmartTags, Google would like to see your Android handset replace your car keys which is something that can be done with NFC but can also be offered to Android users via native support with Google's mobile operating system.