Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip1
In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside.
The Google Tensor chipset for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is official
Now, the company has decided to take things to the next level with a custom chipset. Called Google Tensor, the custom Pixel chipset integrates Google's most advanced AI and machine learning features to unlock dedicated experiences for Pixel users.
"We’ve always thought about our hardware products in the context of driving computing forward. Our custom Google Tensor chip, which has been four years in the making and builds off of two decades of Google’s computing experience, does exactly that. Starting with Pixel 6 phones launching this fall, it will help make more helpful experiences possible, from better speech recognition that uses half the power consumption to the best face detection to improve blurry photos in low lighting.
This is the biggest innovation in Pixel we’ve made to date, designed in collaboration with our AI and Android teams to deliver the best experience at the intersection of hardware, software and AI for years to come." — Sundar Pichai CEO of Google and Alphabet
Upgraded cameras are coming to Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
The vanilla Google Pixel 6 features two revamped cameras, whereas the more premium Pixel 6 Pro includes three sensors. The search giant hasn't revealed the exact details of the setup, but it has confirmed the Pixel 6 Pro will include a telephoto camera capable of 4x optical zoom.
Google says it will be leveraging the Tensor chips capabilities to further improve the camera experience. While it didn't go into detail, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are likely to be some of the best camera phones of 2021.
This story is developing...