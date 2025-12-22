Galaxy S26 may suffer from Samsung’s new approach

Does the design of the Exynos 2600 make you skeptical about it? Yes. 54.8% No. 17.51% Kind of. 27.68% Vote 177 Votes

Did Samsung miss the mark again?

Samsung's Exynos chips have a reputation for being inferior to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips due to overheating issues.With the Exynos 2600 being the world's first 2nm smartphone chip and the innovative HPB tech, it looked like Samsung had finally made a chip that was on par with Snapdragon chips. However, given the new development, we wonder whether anything has changed. That said, Apple's iPhones also feature external modems and still have excellent battery life, so the Exynos 2600's design doesn't necessarily doom efficiency.