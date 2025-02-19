Hey OnePlus, canceling the OnePlus Open 2 was a big mistake!





OnePlus Open product manager Vale G. shared the news in a forum post, saying, "We carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year."

Failing to capitalize on the hype







There's a huge missed opportunity here, especially after the strong initial reception of the original There's a huge missed opportunity here, especially after the strong initial reception of the original OnePlus Open . The first foldable of the company was praised for its lightweight design, versatile camera system (even by today's foldable standards), and decent performance. It was a great package.



OnePlus Open 2 . It boggles the mind why OnePlus would choose not to capitalize on that. Launching a successor feels logical when you have such a strong foundation. The internet was brimming and pulsating with rumors about the. It boggles the mind why OnePlus would choose not to capitalize on that.



Then there's the Oppo Find N5. We know with almost 100% certainty that this was supposed to be the base for the OnePlus Open 2 . Or rather, the Then there's the Oppo Find N5. We know with almost 100% certainty that this was supposed to be the base for the. Or rather, the OnePlus Open 2 was supposed to be the global version of the Find N5 , which brings us to the next key point.



Foldable phones from China steal the show







OnePlus could've easily been up there with those brands if the company had launched the OnePlus Open in 2024, which was the initial release window.



The rebranding that never happened







The original OnePlus Open was for all intents and purposes the same phone as the Oppo Find N3 and both phones launched on the same date. The Oppo Find N5 is launching tomorrow, and I can’t wrap my head around the decision not to follow the same path with the OnePlus Open 2 .



Brand awareness and the Never Settle argument







OnePlus seems to be settling for conventional phones rather than being true to its slogan and pushing into the foldable market. This could have negative implications on brand awareness and on OnePlus fans all over the world.



The tech world is moving fast, and in 2026, most people won't remember that OnePlus had once made a foldable. So, the decision to postpone (or even cancel) the OnePlus Open 2 is strange from a strategic point of view as well. The tech world is moving fast, and in 2026, most people won't remember that OnePlus had once made a foldable. So, the decision to postpone (or even cancel) theis strange from a strategic point of view as well.



Most companies that are playing in the foldable game, and specifically those from China, are willing to take a financial hit just to bite some of that sweet market share off Samsung.



Final Thoughts







I would like to think that the OnePlus Open 2 has just been postponed and not canceled. Maybe the company knows something I don't. Maybe the company is working on a different concept and doesn't want to rebrand the Oppo Find N5? Maybe we'll see the successor in 2026 with some industry-changing features?



I know this is borderline wishful thinking, and in the current environment, companies want to play it extra safe, but I hope OnePlus strikes back next year. Are you disappointed as well? Would you have bought the OnePlus Open 2 had it launched tomorrow alongside the Oppo Find N5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.