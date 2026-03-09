Super-early Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak provides ultra-clear look at Google's next big foldable





That's right, the That's right, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold 's design has been purportedly revealed in all its glory (and top-notch quality) more than five months ahead of its presumed launch, and unfortunately (although not surprisingly), this looks a bit derivative and, frankly, uninteresting.

Hey Google, where's the innovation?





Hopefully, on the inside of the search giant's next book-style foldable powerhouse, because the exterior is nearly identical to that of last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold at first glance.





The 1:1 aspect ratio of the primary display looks unchanged (which is not necessarily a bad thing, of course), and although the exact numbers are not in just yet, the same is likely to go for the phone's screen sizes as well (both as far as the main and the cover display are concerned).









Pixel 11 Pro Fold 's big cosmetic change, but even though it's easily noticeable by anyone the least bit familiar with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's design and a very clear step in the right direction, Then you've got some super-familiar (and necessary, if you ask me) screen bezels, a top right-situated hole punch to hold a selfie camera on the inside, a centered hole punch on the secondary panel, and... an arguably more elegant rear-facing camera island. Yes, that appears to be the's big cosmetic change, but even though it's easily noticeable by anyone the least bit familiar with the's design and a very clear step in the right direction, Google will need to double, triple, or quadruple that "upgrade" to make the future device stand out from this year's foldable crowd.

Thin is in, but too thin is probably a bad idea





Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's major advantages over Samsung's Quick, what's one of the's major advantages over Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 ? That's right, a 5,015mAh battery... that we're all hoping Google will keep unchanged or, ideally, bump up even higher.



Pixel 11 Pro Fold purportedly measures 10.1mm in depth in its folded form and 4.8mm when unfolded. That would be down from the 10.8 and 5.2mm measurements of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold While the latter feels like a stretch, the former continues to be a strong possibility as thepurportedly measures 10.1mm in depth in its folded form and 4.8mm when unfolded. That would be down from the 10.8 and 5.2mm measurements of the, but it doesn't (necessarily) sound like the kind of revision that absolutely needs a battery size reduction to pull off.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Of course, theis (way) thinner, at 8.9 and 4.2mm in folded and unfolded form, respectively, but that's because Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite giant only packs a 4,400mAh battery.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold is (unsurprisingly) tipped to upgrade its predecessor's Tensor G5 to a newer and faster Speaking of processors, theis (unsurprisingly) tipped to upgrade its predecessor's Tensor G5 to a newer and faster Tensor G6 chipset, but other than that, there are no (credible) rumors on the specifications Google plans to bring to this fall's battle against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's hugely anticipated first-ever " iPhone Fold ."

Should you wait for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold?





While I don't have any inside information on the matter, the chances of seeing this redesigned refined device with improved raw power released earlier than August feel extremely slim to me.









Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's sequel into a mainstream hit, especially if Motorola wakes up at the last minute and decides to price the Clearly, Google will face an uphill battle trying to turn the's sequel into a mainstream hit, especially if Motorola wakes up at the last minute and decides to price the Razr Fold a little more competitively than recently reported





In my opinion, however, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold 's fate lies (at least in part) in Google's hands, and if the revised rear camera system happens to include actual improvements to the hardware and performance of said camera sensors, I could definitely see this handset sell in reasonable numbers (at the very least).

