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Apple's iPad Air 13 (M4) is already entering impulse buy territory at new record low price

Believe it or not, Amazon is selling the most affordable Apple M4-powered iPad Air 13 model at a $100 discount just a couple of months after its release.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Apple Tablets Deals iPad
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Apple iPad Air 13 (M4)
The new 13-inch iPad Air doesn't look different from its predecessor at first glance, but it is more powerful. | Image by Apple

You know how Samsung and Lenovo's Android tablets (both new and old) have gotten more expensive over the last few months due to rapidly rising component costs?

Somehow, that hasn't happened to Apple's industry-leading iPads yet (or any hugely popular iPhones, for that matter), and what's even better for bargain hunters in love with the Cupertino-based tech giant is that some of the best tablets in the world have scored deeper and deeper discounts of late, becoming smarter and smarter buys compared to, say, the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 FE, or Tab S10 FE Plus.
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)
$99 off (12%)
Normally priced at a $799 tag that never felt exorbitant to begin with, Apple's latest and greatest jumbo-sized iPad Air is marked down by a substantial $100 for the first time. If you're quick, you can even opt for your favorite colorway from no less than four different hues.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)
$109 off (12%)
Need more digital hoarding room? You can actually save even more (and spend more, of course), as Amazon is selling the Apple M4-powered iPad Air 13 with 256GB storage at an unbeatable $110 discount in four color options of its own.
Buy at Amazon
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Released this March (yup, just two and a half months ago), the iPad Air 13 (M4), for instance, is currently marked down by a cool $100 from a $799 list price in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 128GB internal storage space.

That's quite an unusual deal for such a new Apple-made product, and especially for one that felt far from overpriced at its launch, matching the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 while sporting a larger screen and packing a punchier processor.

Granted, there's no stylus (or keyboard) included in that price, but at $100 off, it's still hard to argue with the outstanding value delivered by a generously sized iPad with a generously sized battery under the hood and the same unrivaled long-term software support as all other Apple devices.

Now, as you're probably well aware, both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs released earlier this year have received hefty discounts in a number of different variants before today. But this is the deepest price cut to date for the cheapest 13-incher, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full color lineup including space gray, blue, purple, and starlight hues.

Alternatively, Amazon will let you save 110 bucks on a 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $899 for a limited time, and while that's obviously the superior discount, we've actually seen it before, so it feels slightly less worthy of your attention. Still objectively great, though.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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