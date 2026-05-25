Apple's iPad Air 13 (M4) is already entering impulse buy territory at new record low price
Believe it or not, Amazon is selling the most affordable Apple M4-powered iPad Air 13 model at a $100 discount just a couple of months after its release.
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The new 13-inch iPad Air doesn't look different from its predecessor at first glance, but it is more powerful. | Image by Apple
You know how Samsung and Lenovo's Android tablets (both new and old) have gotten more expensive over the last few months due to rapidly rising component costs?
Somehow, that hasn't happened to Apple's industry-leading iPads yet (or any hugely popular iPhones, for that matter), and what's even better for bargain hunters in love with the Cupertino-based tech giant is that some of the best tablets in the world have scored deeper and deeper discounts of late, becoming smarter and smarter buys compared to, say, the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 FE, or Tab S10 FE Plus.
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Released this March (yup, just two and a half months ago), the iPad Air 13 (M4), for instance, is currently marked down by a cool $100 from a $799 list price in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 128GB internal storage space.
That's quite an unusual deal for such a new Apple-made product, and especially for one that felt far from overpriced at its launch, matching the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 while sporting a larger screen and packing a punchier processor.
Granted, there's no stylus (or keyboard) included in that price, but at $100 off, it's still hard to argue with the outstanding value delivered by a generously sized iPad with a generously sized battery under the hood and the same unrivaled long-term software support as all other Apple devices.
Now, as you're probably well aware, both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs released earlier this year have received hefty discounts in a number of different variants before today. But this is the deepest price cut to date for the cheapest 13-incher, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full color lineup including space gray, blue, purple, and starlight hues.
Alternatively, Amazon will let you save 110 bucks on a 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $899 for a limited time, and while that's obviously the superior discount, we've actually seen it before, so it feels slightly less worthy of your attention. Still objectively great, though.
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