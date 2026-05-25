Apple's iPad Air 13 (M4) is already entering impulse buy territory at new record low price









Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $99 off (12%) Normally priced at a $799 tag that never felt exorbitant to begin with, Apple's latest and greatest jumbo-sized iPad Air is marked down by a substantial $100 for the first time. If you're quick, you can even opt for your favorite colorway from no less than four different hues. Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $109 off (12%) Need more digital hoarding room? You can actually save even more (and spend more, of course), as Amazon is selling the Apple M4-powered iPad Air 13 with 256GB storage at an unbeatable $110 discount in four color options of its own. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Released this March (yup, just two and a half months ago), the iPad Air 13 (M4) , for instance, is currently marked down by a cool $100 from a $799 list price in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 128GB internal storage space.





Galaxy Tab S11 That's quite an unusual deal for such a new Apple -made product, and especially for one that felt far from overpriced at its launch, matching the 11-inchwhile sporting a larger screen and packing a punchier processor.





Granted, there's no stylus (or keyboard) included in that price, but at $100 off, it's still hard to argue with the outstanding value delivered by a generously sized iPad with a generously sized battery under the hood and the same unrivaled long-term software support as all other Apple devices.





Now, as you're probably well aware, both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs released earlier this year have received hefty discounts in a number of different variants before today. But this is the deepest price cut to date for the cheapest 13-incher, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full color lineup including space gray, blue, purple, and starlight hues.





Alternatively, Amazon will let you save 110 bucks on a 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $899 for a limited time, and while that's obviously the superior discount, we've actually seen it before, so it feels slightly less worthy of your attention. Still objectively great, though.

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