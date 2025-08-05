$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy S25 FE shows up again, this time in full color

Samsung sticks with what works but adds subtle tweaks for 2025.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
A photo of the Galaxy S24 FE in light blue with the back camera on display.
Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung is not done for 2025 just yet – there are still more Galaxy phones on the way, and one of them is the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition. It is the more budget-friendly alternative in the flagship Galaxy S lineup and while most of the specs have already leaked, we now also have a fresh look at the phone’s design.

A new image shows off (translated source) the Galaxy S25 FE in four color options and yep, the design once again sticks very close to last year’s model. If you remember, the Galaxy S24 FE came in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow. This year’s S25 FE is expected to launch in:

  • Dark Blue
  • Light Blue
  • Black
  • White


That said, we wouldn’t rule out more options showing up later and Samsung might also decide to spice things up with more playful marketing names, as previously rumored. It is not unusual for a company to rename “Dark Blue” into something like “Navy Fog” just for the marketing punch.

Would you prefer bold or minimal color options on your phone?

Vote View Result


Aside from the new colors, the S25 FE is said to bring a slimmer and lighter body, with thinner bezels that should help the design feel a bit more modern. However, internally, Samsung seems to be sticking to the same formula as last year, essentially cramming all the S24 FE hardware into a sleeker shell.


You are still getting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and camera-wise, nothing is expected to change, either. That means the same setup as before – and actually, the same as the base Galaxy S24:

  • 50 MP main with OIS
  • 12 MP ultra-wide
  • 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

This trio already delivered solid results in our camera tests, so even without any upgrades this time around, users should still be happy with the overall performance.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run on the Exynos 2400 chip, with 8 GB of RAM and your choice of 128 GB or 256 GB storage. 45W charging should finally be on board too, although we still don’t have the full battery details just yet.

Samsung usually launches its Fan Edition models in the fall, so that is the window we are expecting again this year. If pricing stays the same, you are looking at a $650 starting price. That’s notably higher than the Google Pixel 9a, which starts at $499 and often sees discounts, making the Pixel a tough competitor in this affordable flagship space.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless