Galaxy S25 FE shows up again, this time in full color
Samsung sticks with what works but adds subtle tweaks for 2025.
Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung is not done for 2025 just yet – there are still more Galaxy phones on the way, and one of them is the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition. It is the more budget-friendly alternative in the flagship Galaxy S lineup and while most of the specs have already leaked, we now also have a fresh look at the phone’s design.
A new image shows off (translated source) the Galaxy S25 FE in four color options and yep, the design once again sticks very close to last year’s model. If you remember, the Galaxy S24 FE came in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow. This year’s S25 FE is expected to launch in:
- Dark Blue
- Light Blue
- Black
- White
This is how the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE might look like.
That said, we wouldn’t rule out more options showing up later and Samsung might also decide to spice things up with more playful marketing names, as previously rumored. It is not unusual for a company to rename “Dark Blue” into something like “Navy Fog” just for the marketing punch.
Aside from the new colors, the S25 FE is said to bring a slimmer and lighter body, with thinner bezels that should help the design feel a bit more modern. However, internally, Samsung seems to be sticking to the same formula as last year, essentially cramming all the S24 FE hardware into a sleeker shell.
You are still getting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and camera-wise, nothing is expected to change, either. That means the same setup as before – and actually, the same as the base Galaxy S24:
- 50 MP main with OIS
- 12 MP ultra-wide
- 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
This trio already delivered solid results in our camera tests, so even without any upgrades this time around, users should still be happy with the overall performance.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run on the Exynos 2400 chip, with 8 GB of RAM and your choice of 128 GB or 256 GB storage. 45W charging should finally be on board too, although we still don’t have the full battery details just yet.
Samsung usually launches its Fan Edition models in the fall, so that is the window we are expecting again this year. If pricing stays the same, you are looking at a $650 starting price. That’s notably higher than the Google Pixel 9a, which starts at $499 and often sees discounts, making the Pixel a tough competitor in this affordable flagship space.
