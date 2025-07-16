Intro









This last model is expected to bring some upgrades to the battery capacity and charging and also feature a different chipset than its predecessor, so we're thrilled to see what the end package will look like.



Design and Size

Big vs small





Galaxy S25 FE and the Pixel 9a somehow manage to look different. Samsung continues to polish the design it started with the Galaxy S21, and according to the latest info, the Galaxy S25 FE feels and looks very similar to the



It features the same flat sides, slightly curved corners, and separate vertical cutouts for the cameras on the back as previous generations of the S series, and that's not a bad thing. It looks stylish, and the bezel around the display is minimal.



Now, when it comes to the Pixel 9a , Google made a radical turn in the design of the Pixel 9a was subsequently affected, getting many of the features of that new design.



There are differences, however, when we put both phones side-by-side. The camera system of the Pixel 9a is housed in a horizontal, pill-shaped cutout that's flush with the back of the phone. The bezels around the screen are also substantially bigger than the ones we find on the S25 FE. In a world where most smartphone models look very similar, theFE and thesomehow manage to look different. Samsung continues to polish the design it started with the Galaxy S21, and according to the latest info, theFE feels and looks very similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus It features the same flat sides, slightly curved corners, and separate vertical cutouts for the cameras on the back as previous generations of the S series, and that's not a bad thing. It looks stylish, and the bezel around the display is minimal.Now, when it comes to the, Google made a radical turn in the design of the Pixel 9 series to bring it into the modern flat and angular smartphone world. Thewas subsequently affected, getting many of the features of that new design.There are differences, however, when we put both phones side-by-side. The camera system of theis housed in a horizontal, pill-shaped cutout that's flush with the back of the phone. The bezels around the screen are also substantially bigger than the ones we find on the S25 FE.









*rumored



In terms of size and weight, even though the Pixel 9a has a smaller footprint, thanks to its 6.3-inch screen, the device weighs almost the same as the Galaxy S25 FE. The Pixel 9a feels good in the hand, not as good as the curved



Galaxy S25 FE is substantially larger, we expect the ergonomics to be a tad worse compared to the Pixel 9a . But not by much. We have to wait until we lay our hands on the Galaxy S25 FE to give you some insight on that one.



As far as materials go, we expect similar Gorilla Glass and an aluminum frame on the Galaxy S25 FE as we've been seeing on all Galaxy S-series devices of late. The Pixel 9a also comes with an aluminum frame, but the back is made out of recycled plastic, which might be a downside to some people.



In all fairness, it doesn't feel all that cheap; it's sturdy and won't shatter to pieces if you drop the phone. In terms of size and weight, even though thehas a smaller footprint, thanks to its 6.3-inch screen, the device weighs almost the same as theFE. Thefeels good in the hand, not as good as the curved Pixel 8a but still comfortable.Given theFE is substantially larger, we expect the ergonomics to be a tad worse compared to the. But not by much. We have to wait until we lay our hands on theFE to give you some insight on that one.As far as materials go, we expect similar Gorilla Glass and an aluminum frame on theFE as we've been seeing on all Galaxy S-series devices of late. Thealso comes with an aluminum frame, but the back is made out of recycled plastic, which might be a downside to some people.In all fairness, it doesn't feel all that cheap; it's sturdy and won't shatter to pieces if you drop the phone.





*rumored



We don't know much about the colors of the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE, but we suspect they will mimic the hues of the previous generation to some extent. The Pixel 9a features some of the trademarked hues Google has been using on Pixel phones for the past couple of generations.





Display Differences

Size versus resolution?





The display of the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 385 PPI pixel density. According to the latest rumors the display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.



The Pixel 9a , on the other hand, features a smaller 6.3-inch pOLED screen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. While the difference in resolution is not that big as a number, the smaller size of the Pixel 9a 's display means more pixels per inch, around 422 of them, to be precise.





*rumored



Pixel phones occupy the top of our brightness table, with the Pixel 9a managing 2561 nits at 20% APL, one of the highest results of all the phones we've tested. The Galaxy S25 FE is rated at 2600 nits, so we expect similar results, but we need to wait to run all the tests in our lab to give you an objective comparison.





Performance and Software

Exynos vs Tensor





Samsung seems to be keen on keeping the Exynos brand alive, and the Galaxy S25 FE is poised to receive one new addition to that silicon family - the Exynos 2400 chipset. It features quite an interesting design - one 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X4 core, 2 x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, 3 x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, and finally 4 x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A520 ones. That's a total of 10 cores!



The Pixel 9a is the last Pixel that uses Samsung design and manufacturing process for its Tensor G4 chipset, next generation will switch to TSMC for the Tensor G5. The numbers Pixel 9a was able to score in the aforementioned tests were around 1700 and 4000 in single- and multi-core performance respectively, so it looks like a win for the Galaxy S25 FE at this point. Some early benchmarks of the chip place the performance somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3. Geekbench 6 scores are around 2000 points in single-core tests and 6500 points in multi-core, but we don't know how the silicon will perform inside theFE.Theis the last Pixel that uses Samsung design and manufacturing process for its Tensor G4 chipset, next generation will switch to TSMC for the Tensor G5. The numberswas able to score in the aforementioned tests were around 1700 and 4000 in single- and multi-core performance respectively, so it looks like a win for theFE at this point.





*rumored



In terms of RAM, the Pixel 9a features 8 GB of it, which in 2025 starts to seem low on an Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with 12GB on board in all storage configurations.



Now, when it comes to software, there's no difference between these two support-wise, but the Pixel 9a launched with Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run In terms of RAM, thefeatures 8 GB of it, which in 2025 starts to seem low on an Android phone . TheFE is expected to come with 12GB on board in all storage configurations.Now, when it comes to software, there's no difference between these two support-wise, but thelaunched with Android 15 out of the box, while theFE is expected to run Android 16 when it launches, which can lead to a one-generation software difference at the end of the seven-year support cycle both phones feature.





Camera

A telephoto is always a good idea





The camera specs of the Galaxy S25 FE are still under wraps, but according to the rumors, we will most likely get the same camera system as the predecessor. This includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.



The Pixel 9a is a known entity with its dual camera system. The phone comes equipped with a 48MP main camera with a 1/1.2" sensor and a 13MP ultrawide one. There's no dedicated telephoto, and you only get 2x crops from the main sensor as an optical-like alternative.





*rumored



The Pixel 9a managed 134 points in our camera benchmark test, which, considering the lack of a dedicated telephoto, is a pretty decent result. We don't know how the Galaxy S25 FE will fare, but the previous generation FE managed 150 points in the same test, so the new one might have an intrinsic advantage here.



As always, camera specs don't paint the whole picture, and we will snap some side-by-side comparison images once we get the Galaxy S25 FE. Themanaged 134 points in our camera benchmark test, which, considering the lack of a dedicated telephoto, is a pretty decent result. We don't know how theFE will fare, but the previous generation FE managed 150 points in the same test, so the new one might have an intrinsic advantage here.As always, camera specs don't paint the whole picture, and we will snap some side-by-side comparison images once we get theFE.





Battery Life and Charging

Getting there





One of the upgrades that the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring concerns the battery capacity. According to the latest information, the phone will sport a 4,900 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh more than the previous model, but still far from the silicon-carbon "monsters" we've been seeing lately from China, featuring capacities north of 6,000 mAh.





The Pixel 9a has a decent 5,100 mAh battery on board, and it managed 8h 11m in our battery test, placing itself 19th among phones tested in the past 2 years. Not a bad result at all.



Stay tuned for our battery benchmarks, which will show how these 200 mAh have or have not improved the battery life of the FE and if it can be a match for the Pixel 9a .

*rumored





Where the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE could excel, though, is fast charging. According to the rumors, the phone will bump up the charging speed to 45W wired. The Pixel 9a , on the other hand, comes with rather slow 23W wired charging support.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs comparison for all the number nerds out there. You can also check out of full Galaxy S25 FE vs Pixel 9a specs comparison on PhoneArena.





*rumored





Summary





So, which one is better, then? It's too early to tell at this point, as the Galaxy S25 FE is still under wraps. But judging from all the information we have, the old saying "you get what you pay for" seems to apply here as well.



The Pixel 9a is $499, and some corners have been cut to achieve this price tag. There's no telephoto camera, the back is made out of plastic, and the Tensor G4 chipset inside is not the most powerful out there.



The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to cost more (around $700), but these $200 on top will get you a bigger screen, one additional telephoto camera, potentially faster chipset and charging, and better build materials.



We'll update this comparison once we finish the review of the Galaxy S25 FE.







