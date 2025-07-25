Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement

Samsung's next affordable high-end Android phone is moving one step closer to its expected fall launch with precious new info leaked by a very credible source.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 FE renders
By no means Samsung's most exciting 2025 product, the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition has been making headlines for several months now, seemingly preparing quite a few important upgrades over its fall 2024-released predecessor.

Of course, not everything about the inexpensive Galaxy S24 FE powerhouse will be changed this fall, and the latest rumor on X claims to reveal a couple of the key specifications unlikely to get an upgrade along with a very interesting (and largely reimagined) color palette.

These are the expected S25 FE paint jobs


  • Navy;
  • Icyblue;
  • Jetblack;
  • White.

Because Samsung is not Motorola, there are no spectacularly eye-catching or groundbreaking new hues on the above list. But as familiar as those four colorways are likely to sound to many of the company's hardcore fans, it's definitely worth pointing out how different they actually are to the S24 FE's paint jobs.


Last year's Galaxy S24 Fan Edition is available in blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow, so Samsung is basically looking to change all those options this year, which is both good and bad in my book. While I'm certainly excited to check out the S25 FE in the "vanilla" S25's Icyblue shade, not to mention a Galaxy S25 Ultra-style Jetblack colorway (sans the titanium build, of course), I can't say I'm too pleased with the prospect of Samsung killing off the sleek mint and yellow options.

Then again, that list leaked by the generally reliable Arsène Lupin, aka @MysteryLupin, on X may not be comprehensive, so let's not abandon all hope of seeing the Galaxy S25 FE released in flashier hues as well. To date, the handset has been pictured in a white color, mind you, so that's probably the only version completely etched in stone for the time being.

What Galaxy S25 FE color option sounds most exciting to you?

Vote

And these are the storage and memory configurations


  • 128GB storage + 8GB RAM;
  • 256GB storage + 8GB RAM.

Now that's a completely unsurprising (and largely underwhelming) "list", which predictably starts at 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and disappointingly lacks both a 512GB storage variant and 12GB memory option.

Clearly, Samsung is primarily focused on keeping the S25 FE's price point as low as possible, although it's probably not very realistic to hope that the new phone will be cheaper than its predecessor. Instead, I expect the S24 FE's $650 starting price to go unchanged, making Samsung's 2025 Fan Edition handset significantly costlier than Google's Pixel 9a, for instance, but also most likely cheaper than the "vanilla" Pixel 10.

The Galaxy S25 FE's biggest problem is likely to be an unremarkable Exynos 2400e processor (yup, the same one powering last year's S24 FE), while its key strengths and selling points are expected to include a razor-thin 7.4mm profile (compared to 8mm for the S24 Fan Edition), an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera, and enhanced 45W charging speeds

Despite rocking a slimmer waist and an overall more elegant design, the S25 Fan Edition is impressively also tipped to bump up its predecessor's battery capacity from 4,700 to 4,900mAh. Unfortunately, no major improvements for the 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system have been reported so far, and the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is virtually guaranteed to stay unchanged in terms of size and resolution as well.

All in all, Samsung is certainly not looking to revolutionize affordable Android high-enders here, nonetheless aiming to make you an offer you can't refuse in September or October... if you can't afford or don't like the compact Galaxy S25 for whatever reason.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
