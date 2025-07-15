Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera: All you need to know





That's right, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely coming sometime around October with a design that's very closely following the Galaxy S25 and pretty much the same hardware as the mid-sized flagship phone.





Galaxy S25 FE will be thinner and lighter in contrast with the TheFE will be thinner and lighter in contrast with the Galaxy S24 FE , with an Armor Aluminum build, the Exynos 2400 chipset, a larger battery with faster charging , and finally, a 6.7-inchFHD+ display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate.





Overall, this phone shapes up to be a very decent successor to the Galaxy S24 FE , but it remains to be seen if all these rumored changes will turn out to be real.





Galaxy S25 FE camera expectations: Little new under the sun





Apparently, the Galaxy S25 FE will come with the same camera system as the Galaxy S24 FE .





This means that we will likely get a 50MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture, an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and finally a 12MP ultrawide camera. No hardware changes in the main camera system, as far as we can see.

The only change that's hinted to be coming to the Galaxy S25 FE is a new 12MP selfie camera, a slight upgrade from the 10MP one on the Galaxy S24 FE . This 12MP selfie camera will most certainly turn out to be the same one that's currently making the rounds on the rest of the Galaxy S25 range, so we expect it to be an autofocusing one.





Here's how the Galaxy S25 FE will likely stack up against the Galaxy S24 FE if we take all these rumors into account.









Galaxy S25 FE software camera improvements





These days, software plays an equal, if not a bigger part inimage processingg than hardware. Time and time again, Samsung has revealed that it can greatly shake up the image processing and therefore the image quality between two phone generations that come with basically the same hardware at the back.



This makes us think that even though the Galaxy S25 FE will carry the same rear cameras as its predecessor, it might take drastically different photos and videos. Remains to be seen what direction will be taken with this upcoming phone.





Galaxy S25 FE and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations





The Galaxy S24 FE performed surprisingly well in our custom camera test , achieving a very decent cumulative score of 150 points, which is actually higher than what many other Android flagships have achieved in the same test. We lauded the phone for its usually realistic colors, great dynamics and exposure, and clean detail.









The few proverbial flies in the ointment were the slight oversharpening with the telephoto camera and the inconsistent color science, which sometimes delivered too oversaturated colors. Video quality had room for improvement, too.





All of those issues sound like they can be fixed with software and algorithm optimizations, as the hardware on board will definitely have the same potential as the Galaxy S24 FE .





Overall, we are pretty optimistic about the Galaxy S25 FE's potential performance in our custom camera test, where it might perform just as well as the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

