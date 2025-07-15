Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera: All you need to know

It seems little will be changed in terms of hardware, but there's room for software improvements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24 FE rear camera setup
Although Samsung has released all kinds of Galaxy phones so far this year, it's far from over for the largest Android manufacturer out there, as another Galaxy S25 version is reportedly scheduled to arrive later this year (possibly in October). 

That's right, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely coming sometime around October with a design that's very closely following the Galaxy S25 and pretty much the same hardware as the mid-sized flagship phone. 

The Galaxy S25 FE will be thinner and lighter in contrast with the Galaxy S24 FE, with an Armor Aluminum build, the Exynos 2400 chipset, a larger battery with faster charging, and finally, a 6.7-inchFHD+ display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate. 

Overall, this phone shapes up to be a very decent successor to the Galaxy S24 FE, but it remains to be seen if all these rumored changes will turn out to be real. 

Galaxy S25 FE camera expectations: Little new under the sun


Apparently, the Galaxy S25 FE will come with the same camera system as the Galaxy S24 FE.

This means that we will likely get a 50MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture, an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and finally a 12MP ultrawide camera. No hardware changes in the main camera system, as far as we can see. 

The only change that's hinted to be coming to the Galaxy S25 FE is a new 12MP selfie camera, a slight upgrade from the 10MP one on the Galaxy S24 FE. This 12MP selfie camera will most certainly turn out to be the same one that's currently making the rounds on the rest of the Galaxy S25 range, so we expect it to be an autofocusing one. 

Here's how the Galaxy S25 FE will likely stack up against the Galaxy S24 FE if we take all these rumors into account. 

SpecsSamsung Galaxy S25 FESamsung Galaxy S24 FE
Main camera50MP, F1.8, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS50MP, F1.8, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS
Telephoto camera8MP, F2.4, 3X zoom (75mm), PDAF, OIS8MP, F2.4, 3X zoom (75mm), PDAF, OIS
Ultrawide camera12MP, F2.212MP, F2.2
Front-facing camera12MP10MP, F2.4

Galaxy S25 FE software camera improvements


These days, software plays an equal, if not a bigger part inimage processingg than hardware. Time and time again, Samsung has revealed that it can greatly shake up the image processing and therefore the image quality between two phone generations that come with basically the same hardware at the back. 

Recommended Stories
This makes us think that even though the Galaxy S25 FE will carry the same rear cameras as its predecessor, it might take drastically different photos and videos. Remains to be seen what direction will be taken with this upcoming phone. 

Galaxy S25 FE and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations


The Galaxy S24 FE performed surprisingly well in our custom camera test, achieving a very decent cumulative score of 150 points, which is actually higher than what many other Android flagships have achieved in the same test. We lauded the phone for its usually realistic colors, great dynamics and exposure, and clean detail. 

Galaxy S24 FE camera spider chart (Image by PhoneArena) - Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera: All you need to know
Galaxy S24 FE camera spider chart (Image by PhoneArena)

The few proverbial flies in the ointment were the slight oversharpening with the telephoto camera and the inconsistent color science, which sometimes delivered too oversaturated colors. Video quality had room for improvement, too.

All of those issues sound like they can be fixed with software and algorithm optimizations, as the hardware on board will definitely have the same potential as the Galaxy S24 FE

Overall, we are pretty optimistic about the Galaxy S25 FE's potential performance in our custom camera test, where it might perform just as well as the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 2

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature
Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless