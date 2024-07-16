Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day
Prime Day 2024 phone deals are amazing; no two ways around that. Amazon has indeed outdone itself with this year's summer bargains. We've got juicy discounts on some of the best Android phones, including the Galaxy S24. This bad boy is now $200 cheaper than usual, giving you way more value for money.
And that's a new low! Yep, Amazon hasn't given users such a generous discount on the vanilla model from the S24 lineup before. As far as we know, only Best Buy gave shoppers a more attractive offer ($250 off) on the smartphone in March. However, the discount required new line activation at AT&T.
Speaking of raising, you'll definitely elevate your smartphone experience with a device like the Galaxy S24. This puppy sports a sleek design and features a compact 6.17-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates.
Equally impressive on the camera front, the S24 sports a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens within its triple camera configuration. On the front side, you get a 12MP sensor. The camera performance is quite good, meaning this bad boy takes pretty good-looking photos. Get a glimpse of its camera performance via the photo samples in our Galaxy S24 review.
Last but surely not least, you have a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds, plus an impressive seven years of software support. In other words, your $600 phone will stay up-to-date for quite a while.
Like what the Galaxy S24 has to offer? In this case, safely pull the trigger on Amazon's Prime Day offer and enjoy your $200 in savings on one of the best Galaxy phones.
Things that are NOT allowed: