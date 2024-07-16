Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day

Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day
Prime Day 2024 phone deals are amazing; no two ways around that. Amazon has indeed outdone itself with this year's summer bargains. We've got juicy discounts on some of the best Android phones, including the Galaxy S24. This bad boy is now $200 cheaper than usual, giving you way more value for money.

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24 at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 has dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon this Prime Day! Right now, you can save an immense $200 on this smartphone, a price cut we've never seen before. If you're looking for a compact flagship phone with long software support and fantastic performance, definitely check this bad boy out while Amazon's deal is still here.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

And that's a new low! Yep, Amazon hasn't given users such a generous discount on the vanilla model from the S24 lineup before. As far as we know, only Best Buy gave shoppers a more attractive offer ($250 off) on the smartphone in March. However, the discount required new line activation at AT&T.

In other words, this is the hottest non-carrier, no-trade-in deal we've ever seen for the flagship Android 14 phone. As you can see for yourself, Amazon has indeed raised the bar, discount-wise, at this year's big-time summer savings fest.

Speaking of raising, you'll definitely elevate your smartphone experience with a device like the Galaxy S24. This puppy sports a sleek design and features a compact 6.17-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates.

Under the hood, you get the super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for Galaxy. This chipset handles everything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. You can even unleash the mobile gamer within you with this Galaxy phone!

Equally impressive on the camera front, the S24 sports a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens within its triple camera configuration. On the front side, you get a 12MP sensor. The camera performance is quite good, meaning this bad boy takes pretty good-looking photos. Get a glimpse of its camera performance via the photo samples in our Galaxy S24 review.

Last but surely not least, you have a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds, plus an impressive seven years of software support. In other words, your $600 phone will stay up-to-date for quite a while.

Like what the Galaxy S24 has to offer? In this case, safely pull the trigger on Amazon's Prime Day offer and enjoy your $200 in savings on one of the best Galaxy phones.

Loading Comments...

