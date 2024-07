The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 drops to a new best price on Amazon this Prime Day 2024

Get the Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm, for less than $200! The Galaxy Watch 6 has just dropped to a new record-low price. This Prime Day 2024, Amazon turns heads with an epic 39% markdown on the larger-sized model, knocking it under the $200 mark. The amazing deal is only available on the model with Bluetooth connectivity, so do keep that in mind. $130 off (39%) $199 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon

The Prime Day 2024 event is going at full blast! If you still haven't found the perfect Prime Day smartwatch deal to take advantage of, we might be able to help. Amazon sells one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers , the Galaxy Watch 6 at a crazy-low price! The timepiece with a 44mm case and Bluetooth-only connectivity is now available for 39% off its usual price of about $330. That means you can get it for just under $200!We're not joking one bit! This smartwatch has indeed never seen such generous discounts before. As far as we know, it's been $30 more expensive when it was at its previous lowest price on Amazon. Isn't that awesome news? Then again, the largest e-commerce seller probably won't keep the deal active for over 48 hours, or until the Prime Day event lasts.Now that it's under $200, what's not to like about this Samsung timepiece? With its large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Always-On functionality, high brightness levels, and sapphire crystal glass protection, it looks as good as it gets!But it's not just about the looks; you also get various fantastic features. To mention just a few, the larger-sized wearable has heart rate tracking, sleep coaching, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and more. These features aim to help you achieve better sleeping habits and stay informed about your general health condition.There are also various workout-tracking options on deck. However, if you're a hardcore athlete, we'd recommend opting for something like the Garmin Venu 3 instead. This wearable is very similar to conventional smartwatches and offers more advanced activity-related features.We should note that, while the Samsung smartwatch works with all kinds of Android phones , some features are only accessible via a Galaxy handset. One of those is the ECG app. Finally, you can average about a day and a half between charges but don't expect much beyond that.Should you buy the? At its current asking price, absolutely! And you might want to act fast, for there's no way of telling exactly how long the Amazon deal will last.