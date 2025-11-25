Every mid-ranger needs a wow factor, and the OnePlus 15R definitely got the memo

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15R: A flagship vibe at a mid-range price





OnePlus 15R ditches the circular camera for a new look. | Image by OnePlus





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15









OnePlus is also going all-in on durability. The OnePlus 15R is expected to carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, meaning it can survive submersion for up to 30 minutes at 1.5 meters, plus high-pressure, high-temperature water jets – features usually reserved for flagships.



Recommended For You



Camera-wise, some fans might raise an eyebrow: we might be looking at a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide. Yep… underwhelming, I hear you. But let’s be real – one phone can’t crush it in every department, especially in the mid-range segment. This year, OnePlus is clearly putting its chips on battery life, and honestly? I think that’s a smart, totally defensible move.

Mid-rangers need that wow factor more than flagships

have gotten steadily better – and way more interesting – over the last few years. The main goal of a mid-ranger is simple: give you a premium feel and solid performance, but at a price far below today’s flagship phones.



Typically, mid-rangers sit somewhere between $400 and $700, hitting that sweet spot between affordability and capability. But here’s the tricky part: in a crowded market with mid-range phone can’t just be “good enough.” If you’re going to spend a little extra over a budget option, you need a wow factor – something that makes you pause and say, “Yeah, I’ll take it.”



? They give you what you pay for. Flagships? They show off the latest and greatest from a brand you love. Mid-rangers? They sit squarely in the middle, and while the lower-than-a-flagship price helps, they still need standout features to make a mark. And every mid-ranger brings its own twist. OnePlus is also going all-in on durability. The OnePlus 15R is expected to carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, meaning it can survive submersion for up to 30 minutes at 1.5 meters, plus high-pressure, high-temperature water jets – features usually reserved for flagships.Other confirmed features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, keeping security and convenience on point.Camera-wise, some fans might raise an eyebrow: we might be looking at a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide. Yep… underwhelming, I hear you. But let’s be real – one phone can’t crush it in every department, especially in the mid-range segment. This year, OnePlus is clearly putting its chips on battery life, and honestly? I think that’s a smart, totally defensible move. Mid-range phones have gotten steadily better – and way more interesting – over the last few years. The main goal of a mid-ranger is simple: give you a premium feel and solid performance, but at a price far below today’s flagship phones.Typically, mid-rangers sit somewhere between $400 and $700, hitting that sweet spot between affordability and capability. But here’s the tricky part: in a crowded market with Samsung Google , OnePlus, Motorola Xiaomi , and more, acan’t just be “good enough.” If you’re going to spend a little extra over a budget option, you need a wow factor – something that makes you pause and say, “Yeah, I’ll take it.” Budget phones ? They give you what you pay for. Flagships? They show off the latest and greatest from a brand you love. Mid-rangers? They sit squarely in the middle, and while the lower-than-a-flagship price helps, they still need standout features to make a mark. And every mid-ranger brings its own twist.





7 Google Pixel 9a 7.1 Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 8.2 6.6 5.4 5.1 5.9 6.8 8 6 3.5 7 7 10 Battery Life Photo Quality Video Quality Charging Performance Heavy Performance Light Display Quality Design Wireless Charging Biometrics Audio Software 7 7 6.4 7.4 6.3 7.6 8 6 6.3 7 7 8 How do we rate? / All our scores





Galaxy S25 FE , for example, has a display worth bragging about. The Pixel 9a ? Its camera quality sneaks surprisingly close to the mainline Pixels. The The, for example, has a display worth bragging about. The? Its camera quality sneaks surprisingly close to the mainline Pixels. The iPhone 16e ? Well… it has a lower price than the rest of the iPhones. And the OnePlus 15R? This year, its wow factor is the battery. Big, bold, can’t-ignore battery.



With at least 8,000mAh on board, the OnePlus 15R is clearly aimed at anyone who values long battery life above all else. Pair that with a new design that mirrors the OnePlus 15 , and you’ve got a mid-range phone that not only performs but also looks the part. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up on everyone’s list of best mid-range phones of 2026.