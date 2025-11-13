OnePlus 15 Review: The underdog is back
I've lost count of how many times OnePlus has tried to crack the three-company stronghold in the US smartphone market.
This year, the company is trying something slightly different — a much earlier launch of its new flagship, the OnePlus 15.
While previously OnePlus stood out with bold, original designs for its phones, the OnePlus 15 now looks completely and utterly generic. The signature Alert Slider is also gone, replaced by a programmable button. Yet this shift towards practicality comes with upsides too. The OnePlus 15 feels sturdier than before and it beats Samsung to the punch with the latest Snapdragon chipset (months ahead of the expected Galaxy S26 series).
OnePlus has also ended its Hasselblad partnership, but read on and you'd be surprised that image qualtiy has not suffered one bit. In fact, it has improved in several key areas. Best of all, the OnePlus 15 remains refreshingly affordable for a flagship, starting at just $900, compared to $1,300 for Samsung's Galaxy Ultra. Let's see if it's worth it.
The OnePlus 15 official US release date is still in flux due to the recent government shutdown and pending FCC certification, but we expect it to arrive sooner rather than later.
In our PhoneArena Review Rating, the OnePlus excels in areas like performance and battery life, but loses a bit in the software update department and the lack of Qi2 charging is also a concern.
Table of Contents:
OnePlus 15 Specs
Let's start with an overview of the OnePlus 15 specs:
|
|OnePlus 15
|OnePlus 13
Design
|Dimensions
|161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm
|162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|211.0 g
|210.0 g
Display
|Size
|6.8-inch
|6.8-inch
|Type
|AMOLED, 165Hz
|AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
|System chip
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm)
|Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm)
|Memory
| 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.1)
16GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB
| 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
24GB/1024GB
|OS
|Android (16)
|Android (15)
Battery
|Type
|7300 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge speed
| Wired: 120.0W
Wireless: 50.0W
| Wired: 100.0W
Wireless: 50.0W
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.43"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 73 mm
|Front
|32 MP
|32 MP
OnePlus 15 Design and Display
Generic design, super bright screen
I've already complained about the looks — the OnePlus 15 looks, quite simply, generic. There is no real personality in this phone, instead it just tries to look like an iPhone.
To be fair, it mostly succeeds in that, with flat sides and now a completely flat screen. I did prefer the slightly tapered sides on previous OnePlus phones, but a flat screen has benefits. Installing a screen protector is finally effortless.
Size-wise, the OnePlus 15 is a big phone, roughly matching the iPhone Pro Max model in both dimensions and weight.
One funny change is how OnePlus has gone from avoiding IP certifications to cut costs, to now adding every IP rating imaginable. The OnePlus 15 is officially IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust protected. Compared to most other flagships that stop at IP68, the OnePlus can survive deeper immersion, as deep as two meters, while others can only do 1.5 meters. It is also protected from high-pressure water jets, but the only barely practical application for this is if you forget your phone in your jeans and put them in the washing machine.
You have three colorways to choose from. We have the Infinity Black version, which comes with a matte glass back that doesn't show fingerprints, and then you also have the Sandstorm model and the Ultra Violet one.
The OnePlus 15 comes in a big box flaunting the signature red color of the brand and apart from the phone and usual user manuals, you can also find both a charger and a charging cable. Most brands these days skip the charger, but not OnePlus. Keep in mind that you need to use this particular OnePlus-branded charger to get the fastest charging speeds on the phone, but more on that in the charging section.
With a 6.8-inch OLED screen, the OnePlus 15 has just a tiny bit less screen real estate than an iPhone 17 Pro Max or a Galaxy S25 Ultra, both of which come with 6.9-inch sizes.
Let's take a look at our PhoneArena lab test results:
The most impressive number here is the nearly 3,500 nits of peak brightness, beating iPhones and Pixels which top out at around 2,800 nits. The OnePlus 15 gets really bright indeed.
However, we also noticed that it picks up a lot of reflections. Recent Galaxy Ultra models handle reflections exceptionally well, and even the iPhone 17 series have some for of anti-reflective coating. The OnePlus 15 doesn't, and that's one improvement we really wanted to see and which affects the real-world outdoor visibility of the display.
Minimum brightness is another key factor for night time use, and the lower the score, the better. The OnePlus 15 does not quite get dim enough, dropping to around 2 nits, while iPhones and Galaxies dip below 1 nit, making them easier on the eyes at night.
For biometrics, you have the usual: an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and image-based face recognition via the front camera. Both work find and the fingerprint feels nice and zippy, we've had no issues with it.
OnePlus 15 Camera
Same-ish hardware, better looking pictures
On our PhoneArena Camera Score, the OnePlus 15 shows a big leap forward from the previous generation. It is now in the big leagues.
With a total score of 151 points, it outpeforms its predecessor by nearly 6 points. Most of that progress comes from improvements to photography and particularly in detail rendition, while video recording quality sees a much smaller improvement.
OnePlus 15
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
151
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
159
BEST 87
82
BEST 30
29
BEST 26
21
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
143
BEST 83
74
BEST 27
23
BEST 24
20
BEST 28
26
The camera hardware of the OnePlus 15 can be best described as a sidegrade. Some components have been swapped out, but mostly for similar alternatives.
The main 50MP sensor remains 1/1.6-inch in size, smaller than 1/1.3-inch sensors you commonly find on Pro Max iPhones and Ultra Galaxies. Both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras use 50MP sensors too.
A key functional upgrade is the switch to 26MP default resolution for main camera photos, up from 12MP on previous OnePlus phones. That results in a noticeable improvement in detail.
The telephoto camera is now a W-style periscope lens with 3.5X optical zoom and a 7X high-quality zoom preset.
OnePlus 15 Camera Samples
The most talked about change is OnePlus dropping the Hasselblad logo and turning to its own DetailMax proprietary image engine.
Comparing photos from the older model to the new one, we actually think that's an improvement. Goen is the excessive oversharpening of the previous model and detail is now softer in a much more pleasing and natural way. Colors also consistently skew warmer and slightly more saturated than real life.
Night-time photos also look way more balanced and closer to real life. In contrast, OnePlus 13 night photos often came up with some wild, oversaturated colors.
Zoom quality has improved too. You have a good amount of detail at the native 3.5X and 7X zoom levels. You can reach to 120X digital zoom, but even after 20X, AI kicks in aggressively to reduce noise and that often results in AI slop when you have text in the image and a clearly fake look to the detail.
Color consistency between lenses need work, though. Ultra-wide photos are strangely colder and look a bit different than those from the main one.
When it comes to the experience in the Photos app, we still see some important features missing, like the ability to turn a regular photo into a portrait mode one. In terms of filters, you don't have anything quite as powerful as Photographic Styles on an iPhone, but no Android phones does. OnePlus provides some film simulation filters, with an adjustable strength, but nothing too special.
Video Quality
The headline feature in video recording is 4K120 support for buttery smooth slow motion capture.
Regular 4K30/4K60 footage has also improved from the predecessor. On the OnePlus 15, HDR artifacts are gone, and both detail and color rendition are just a bit more pleasing and natural.
OnePlus 15 Performance & Benchmarks
Impressive for gaming
The OnePlus 15 is one of the first flagships in North America to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. We also appreciate that upgrading to the 512GB storage tier, you automatically get an upgrade to 16GB of RAM. Now, that's a mini supercomputer.
CPU Performance Benchmarks:
On the GeekBench 6 CPU test, we see notable improvements to both single and multi-core scores.
GPU Performance
But the biggest leap is on the GPU/gaming side. The OnePlus 15 achieves exceptional stability. Even after 20 minutes of intense gaming, it just doesn't throttle at all.
A 99% stability score is what we typically see on dedicated gaming phones, so this is an extremely impressive result for a mainstream flagship.
In terms of memory, the phone comes in either 12/256GB or 16/512GB configurations. The RAM is LPDDR5X Ultra, and when you jump to the 16GB model, you get Ultra+ memory, some of the fastest ever on a phone.
Storage is equally top-notch, using the latest UFS 4.1 technology.
OnePlus 15 Software
The OnePlus 15 runs on the custom OxygenOS 16 interface on top of Android 16.
This UI has very distinct pros and cons. On the pros side is just the sheer polish and speed of animations, which feel very refined. But on the cons side, well... it's a shameless iOS copy-cat. The camera zoom ring, the control center, the multitasking, the weather app, the list of copied designs just goes on and on.
One area where OnePlus still lags behind is software updates. The OnePlus 15 will get four years of major OS updates, less than Samsung and Google, which both give you seven years of updates.
OnePlus 15 Battery
Bonkers
OnePlus 15
( 7300 mAh )
( 7300 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
10h 44m
Ranks #1 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 20m
Browsing
30h 6m
Average is 17h 25m
Video
12h 37m
Average is 10h 18m
Gaming
14h 16m
Average is 10h 15m
Charging speed
120W
Charger
68%
30 min
0h 45m
Full charge
Ranks #31 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The OnePlus 15 is also the first major US flagship to come with a 7K+ battery size.
That is a nearly 45% bigger battery than what you get on your Galaxy Ultras, Pixel Pros and iPhone Pro Maxes.
To see how well it performs in real use, we turn to our...
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
On our lightest web browsing test where a script cycles through the same set of webpages on different phones, the OnePlus 15 scores an absolutely bonkers 30+ hours of longevity. Compare this to somewhere between 20 hours and 23 hours on other flagships, and you understand the big gap.
Interestingly, in our second test where we stream the same YouTube video playlist on different phones, the OnePlus 15 scores around 12 hours, which is again, an impressive result.
Finally, on our 3D gaming test, it once again shows strongly with a score of nearly 14 hours.
Charging speeds also remain a strong point for the OnePlus 15. The US model supports 80W charging, while the global version can reach 120-watt speeds. Just make sure to use the built-in charger with the proprietary SuperVOOC standard. If you use a third-party charger like the ones from Anker or Ugreen, you will drop to USB-C PD speeds that are noticeably slower.
Finally, I count the lack of Qi2 wireless charging as a miss here. Sure, the OnePlus 15 supports the proprietary AirVOOC wireless charging protocol and you can reach 50W charging speeds, but if you want magnets, you need to put the phone in a case.
OnePlus 15 Audio Quality and Haptics
The OnePlus 15 comes with dual stereo speakers and it gets very loud.
On one hand, that's a good thing, but on the other — yes, it does sound muffled at those higher volumes.
When listening to music tracks, there was a bit of bass, which is typically most smartphones' weak point, but there was no proper separation between lows, mids and highs. This results in "noisy" sound that we wish was a bit better.
There is no 3.5mm jack, in case you come here from the distant past.
Another often overlooked part of the experience is haptics, and OnePlus absolutely excels in that. Be it for gaming, notifications or just typing, the haptic feedback on the OnePlus 15 is nice and very tight. Good job!
Should you buy it?
Time to answer the big question: is the OnePlus 15 worth buying in a world dominated by iPhones, Galaxies and Pixels?
If you want a great deal, we think the short answer is "yes". The OnePlus 15 delivers real two-day battery life, its camera quality has improved a lot despite the lack of new hardware, and it's performance is absolutely bonkers with excellent thermal management. Plus, you have super fast charging on board too.
Here is what the OnePlus 15 isn't: the best camera experience, as the photo editing flow is nowhere nearly as advanced as on an iPhone or Galaxy. It's also not the most original interface, nor the most inspiring phone in terms of outwards appearance.
But it is much more comfortable in its own skin now and improves upon most weak points of its predecessor, while keeping the alluring price tag. And that's not a bad place to be.
