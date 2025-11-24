iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

OnePlus confirms most specs of the flagship killer you may want to get right away

The upcoming OnePlus mid-range device will pack a giant battery and a mighty chipset at a great price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
OnePlus 15R promotional image with the phone in black and mint green
OnePlus has already confirmed the release of the OnePlus 15R, which is the global version of the OnePlus Ace 6T. While the company hasn’t revealed the specs for its international variant, it has shared a brief summary of what the Chinese version will offer, and it all sounds pretty exciting.

OnePlus confirms key Ace 6T specs


Louis Li, president of OnePlus, shared a preview (source in Chinese) of what the OnePlus Ace 6T could bring on Weibo. Without revealing the complete specs sheet, he confirmed some key details, including the non-elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. That would place the Ace 6T, which is launching globally as the OnePlus 15R, as an upper mid-range device with flagship-level performance but a lower price.

Aside from the chipset, the device will feature a battery with a capacity of at least 8,000 mAh, and it’ll support 100W fast charging. Just like the OnePlus 15, the new device will feature a 165Hz display. Li also mentioned a dedicated triple-chip setup for esports and a Glacier Cooling system with 144 fps support for the game Honor of Kings.

The device will include bypass charging and the same gyroscope as the flagship for improved motion accuracy. OnePlus is going hard with the dust and water resistance, as the Ace 6T will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The final confirmed addition is the 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display.

Still some unknowns


OnePlus Ace 6T will launch in three colors in China. | Image credit – OnePlus

One detail that’s still unconfirmed is the camera system on the back. Rumor has it that we’ll get a dual setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It’s unlikely that OnePlus features a telephoto camera.

While those are the specs of the Chinese OnePlus Ace 6T, the international OnePlus 15R will probably mirror most of them. The only major exception is likely to be the charging speed. The Chinese version of the OnePlus 15 supports up to 120W wired charging, but the global edition is limited to 80W.

Which is your favorite spec of the OnePlus 15R?

Vote View Result


Whatever slight changes OnePlus makes to the OnePlus 15R, it shapes up as one of the most promising upper mid-range devices. It’s likely to outclass not only the current Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56, and iPhone 16e, but also their upcoming successors, the Pixel 10a, Galaxy A57, and iPhone 17e.

One more color?


I’m sure the OnePlus 15R will be a mighty mid-range device, but I am baffled that OnePlus doesn’t want to launch the purple version outside of China. The company has only shown black and green options, but I hope we will also get the electric purple option.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Foldable iPhone might make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 look affordable
Foldable iPhone might make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 look affordable
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone
Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless