OnePlus confirms most specs of the flagship killer you may want to get right away
The upcoming OnePlus mid-range device will pack a giant battery and a mighty chipset at a great price.
OnePlus has already confirmed the release of the OnePlus 15R, which is the global version of the OnePlus Ace 6T. While the company hasn’t revealed the specs for its international variant, it has shared a brief summary of what the Chinese version will offer, and it all sounds pretty exciting.
OnePlus confirms key Ace 6T specs
Louis Li, president of OnePlus, shared a preview (source in Chinese) of what the OnePlus Ace 6T could bring on Weibo. Without revealing the complete specs sheet, he confirmed some key details, including the non-elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. That would place the Ace 6T, which is launching globally as the OnePlus 15R, as an upper mid-range device with flagship-level performance but a lower price.
Aside from the chipset, the device will feature a battery with a capacity of at least 8,000 mAh, and it’ll support 100W fast charging. Just like the OnePlus 15, the new device will feature a 165Hz display. Li also mentioned a dedicated triple-chip setup for esports and a Glacier Cooling system with 144 fps support for the game Honor of Kings.
The device will include bypass charging and the same gyroscope as the flagship for improved motion accuracy. OnePlus is going hard with the dust and water resistance, as the Ace 6T will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The final confirmed addition is the 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display.
Still some unknowns
OnePlus Ace 6T will launch in three colors in China. | Image credit – OnePlus
One detail that’s still unconfirmed is the camera system on the back. Rumor has it that we’ll get a dual setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It’s unlikely that OnePlus features a telephoto camera.
While those are the specs of the Chinese OnePlus Ace 6T, the international OnePlus 15R will probably mirror most of them. The only major exception is likely to be the charging speed. The Chinese version of the OnePlus 15 supports up to 120W wired charging, but the global edition is limited to 80W.
Whatever slight changes OnePlus makes to the OnePlus 15R, it shapes up as one of the most promising upper mid-range devices. It’s likely to outclass not only the current Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56, and iPhone 16e, but also their upcoming successors, the Pixel 10a, Galaxy A57, and iPhone 17e.
One more color?
I’m sure the OnePlus 15R will be a mighty mid-range device, but I am baffled that OnePlus doesn’t want to launch the purple version outside of China. The company has only shown black and green options, but I hope we will also get the electric purple option.
