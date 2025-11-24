OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
And that’s not all – two more OnePlus devices are launching right beside it.
OnePlus still has more hardware to show before the year wraps up, and now it’s official – the OnePlus 15R is next in line, and it won’t be launching by itself.
The follow-up to the OnePlus 13R is landing on December 17, and OnePlus confirmed it’ll debut alongside two more products: the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and the OnePlus Watch Lite.
If you’re not familiar with the R-series, think of it as a lighter version of OnePlus’s flagships – same overall vibe, trimmed-down specs, and a price that’s far easier to swallow. The OnePlus 15 is great, but at $900, it’s a premium device. The 15R steps in as the more budget-friendly option without feeling “cheap.”
We still don’t have the full spec sheet, but OnePlus has already shown what it looks like. Yep, the design closely mirrors the flagship and drops the circular camera bump that the 13R used. For the global launch, OnePlus confirmed two colors:
Camera details are still under wraps, but based on rumors, we might see a 50MP + 8MP dual setup. I wouldn’t expect a telephoto lens here.
One area where the phone could surprise is the display. It’s expected to carry over the same 165Hz refresh rate from the flagship model. And the battery? If the early whispers are right, we might be looking at an 8,000mAh pack – which would even top the already huge 7,300mAh battery inside the OnePlus 15.
Those ratings mean the phone can handle being submerged for 30 minutes at up to 1.5 meters, and the extra certifications mean it can survive high-pressure, high-temperature water jets – these are usually flagship-only numbers.
Performance-wise, it should be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is right around the corner.
Now, of course, the phone may steal the spotlight, but OnePlus is launching more than just that. The Pad Go 2 will arrive in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift, offer 5G, feature an anti-glare glass finish, and include an integrated stylus. As for the OnePlus Watch Lite, the company is teasing flagship-grade health and fitness tracking at a cheaper price point, though we don’t have the full details yet.
We expect the OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 to hit the US market. The Watch Lite, however, may remain a Europe and India-only release. Prices are still unknown, but based on past launches – and the fact that OnePlus didn’t raise the price of the flagship 15 – I think the 15R will stick to the $599.99 starting point.
Just like the 13R before it, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a strong mid-range contender. With what we’ve heard so far, it could outclass phones like the Pixel 9a or the Galaxy A56 5G. But of course, the real verdict will have to wait until we test it ourselves – and with the launch date so close, that moment isn’t far away.
I have to say, I genuinely like the direction OnePlus is taking this year with the 15-series design. It may not appeal to everyone, but it feels more modern to me. The specs look solid for the price, and if that huge battery rumor pans out, battery life might end up being one of the device’s biggest strengths.
So if you are eyeing a new mid-range phone, keep December 17 on your radar. And, yes, Black Friday deals are everywhere, but this one might just be worth waiting for.
Big mid-range launch locked in
- Charcoal Black
- Mint Breeze
This is how the OnePlus 15R will look. | Image credit – OnePlus
In China, where the phone is marketed as the Ace 6T, OnePlus also teased an Electric Purple option – though that shade might remain exclusive to the Chinese market.
Something else that really caught my attention is the durability. OnePlus is teasing the same IP ratings as the flagship lineup: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. For a mid-range device, that’s kind of wild.
OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Watch Lite. | Image credit – OnePlus
The 15R has the potential to shake up the mid-range space
OnePlus’ new direction is promising
