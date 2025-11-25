Verizon is now telling you which phones actually deserve your attention
And this season, its top picks center around Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10.
0comments
Verizon is fully leaning into the holiday season, and aside from dropping a bunch of aggressive promos recently, it’s now also pointing customers toward the gadgets it thinks are genuinely worth paying attention to.
AI has basically taken over the tech world at this point – you can’t watch a phone launch without hearing about some new AI feature. And right now, the two names leading the pack are Google and Samsung. Verizon is echoing that same message.
Most big-brand phones now come with AI baked right in. And if you’re planning to give someone something smart – whether it’s a phone or a wearable – Verizon says the top choices this season are the Galaxy S25, the Pixel 10, and the Galaxy Watch 8.
Wearables have leveled up, too. The Galaxy Watch 8 uses new AI tools to give you a much bigger picture of your health – this goes far beyond step counting and into real cardiovascular insight.
And then there’s the Pixel 10. As Verizon says, its Camera Coach is probably one of the most underrated features. Instead of fixing photos after the fact, it helps you adjust things like angle and lighting before you even take the picture, so you’re more likely to nail the shot the first time.
As for deals, Verizon is going hard:
This whole “AI is the future” push from Verizon is definitely a smart marketing angle, but the devices the carrier is highlighting genuinely earn the spotlight. If you want the newest and most polished AI experiences from Samsung or Google, these two phones, and their siblings, are the ones to look at.
I’ll be honest, I don’t rely on AI all that much. Part of that is because I’m not super into it, and part of it is simply because I’m on an iPhone. Apple Intelligence exists, sure, but right now it feels limited – in features and in which devices can even run it.
So if you’re on an older Android phone, jumping to the Galaxy S25 or Pixel 10 is basically a no-brainer. Whether you go through Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or grab it unlocked somewhere else, that’s totally your call – but the upgrade itself is worth it.
Verizon says AI phones are the ones to watch
AI has basically taken over the tech world at this point – you can’t watch a phone launch without hearing about some new AI feature. And right now, the two names leading the pack are Google and Samsung. Verizon is echoing that same message.
More than half of US adults say they knowingly use AI regularly, but the truth goes deeper than that. Industry analysts point out that almost everyone interacts with AI every single day, whether they realize it or not.
Most big-brand phones now come with AI baked right in. And if you’re planning to give someone something smart – whether it’s a phone or a wearable – Verizon says the top choices this season are the Galaxy S25, the Pixel 10, and the Galaxy Watch 8.
And honestly, that tracks. Both phones pack a ton of AI features: Galaxy AI on Samsung’s side, and Google’s full suite of AI tools inside the Pixel lineup. Actually, to be fair, Google also powers most of the AI magic on Samsung phones, though that might change soon.
Galaxy S25 (first image) and Pixel 10 (second image). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Take the Galaxy S25 as an example – with Gemini running the show, the phone acts more like an assistant that actually understands what you’re trying to get done. Simple questions, Circle to Search, quick voice prompts – all of it can flow straight into your calendar or notes to help you stay organized with minimal effort.
Wearables have leveled up, too. The Galaxy Watch 8 uses new AI tools to give you a much bigger picture of your health – this goes far beyond step counting and into real cardiovascular insight.
And then there’s the Pixel 10. As Verizon says, its Camera Coach is probably one of the most underrated features. Instead of fixing photos after the fact, it helps you adjust things like angle and lighting before you even take the picture, so you’re more likely to nail the shot the first time.
Recommended For You
- You can get the Galaxy S25 for $0 with a new line on any myPlan – and they’ll also throw in a Galaxy Watch 8 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G if you add a connected device plan.
- Same story with the Pixel 10 – you can grab it for $0 with a new line and get a Pixel Watch 4 plus a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G included.
Verizon knows how to play the AI hype
This whole “AI is the future” push from Verizon is definitely a smart marketing angle, but the devices the carrier is highlighting genuinely earn the spotlight. If you want the newest and most polished AI experiences from Samsung or Google, these two phones, and their siblings, are the ones to look at.
I still don’t use much AI
I’ll be honest, I don’t rely on AI all that much. Part of that is because I’m not super into it, and part of it is simply because I’m on an iPhone. Apple Intelligence exists, sure, but right now it feels limited – in features and in which devices can even run it.
I do have Google Gemini on my iPhone, though, and it’s honestly great at giving me fast, straightforward answers – something Siri still struggles with.
So if you’re on an older Android phone, jumping to the Galaxy S25 or Pixel 10 is basically a no-brainer. Whether you go through Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or grab it unlocked somewhere else, that’s totally your call – but the upgrade itself is worth it.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: