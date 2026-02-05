Brilliant new bargain pairs the Motorola Razr Ultra with three gifts worth $650
These gifts give you a total value of $650 at the Motorola Store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola is practically making it easier than ever to choose the Razr Ultra. In case you missed it, the 1TB option was recently slashed by a whopping $700 (and also ships with a gift!). Now, the 512GB model becomes an exciting choice in its own right.
Prefer a discount instead of gifts? In that case, the Lenovo Store might be the retailer to pick. It now gives you $300 off the same 512GB variant, slashing it to $999.99.
The Razr Ultra stole the show last year, featuring a gorgeous design and an exceptional Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. With insanely good performance and a polished overall experience, it even earned a place among the best phones in 2025.
Horsepower aside, this Motorola phone also features two fantastic screens: a 4-inch cover panel and a 7-inch main display. With a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, OLED technology for vibrant colors, and HDR10+ support, it delivers a truly premium viewing experience. Moreover, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Razr Ultra's front screen is incredibly easy to use and interact with.
Should you buy the Razr Ultra with 512GB of storage? Absolutely — especially if you’re happy getting exceptional value through bundled gifts rather than a direct price cut. And if you'd prefer to save upfront, the Lenovo Store has a nice alternative deal worth checking out.
While it ships at full price ($1,299.99), the good news is you're getting not one or two, but three gifts with your purchase. Motorola has paired this Android phone with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, Moto Buds+, and four Moto Tags. According to the official store, that's a total of $650 in freebies.
When it comes to the camera, this clamshell foldable captures crisp and vibrant photos. While colors sometimes come out a bit warmer than natural, you're still getting a pretty capable everyday camera companion. Check out more camera and overall performance insights in our Razr Ultra review.
