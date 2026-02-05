Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Brilliant new bargain pairs the Motorola Razr Ultra with three gifts worth $650

These gifts give you a total value of $650 at the Motorola Store.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the front display of the Razr Ultra.
View now at Motorola
Motorola is practically making it easier than ever to choose the Razr Ultra. In case you missed it, the 1TB option was recently slashed by a whopping $700 (and also ships with a gift!). Now, the 512GB model becomes an exciting choice in its own right.

While it ships at full price ($1,299.99), the good news is you're getting not one or two, but three gifts with your purchase. Motorola has paired this Android phone with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, Moto Buds+, and four Moto Tags. According to the official store, that's a total of $650 in freebies. 

512GB Razr Ultra: now with $650 in gifts!

$1299 99
The Motorola Razr Ultra is now available with three gifts worth a total of $650. Those are the Lenovo Tab Plus, the Moto Buds+, and a four-pack of Moto Tags. This is most likely a limited-time sale, so act fast and grab this epic bundle while you still can.
Buy at Motorola

512GB Razr Ultra: save $300 at Lenovo

$999 99
$1299 99
$300 off (23%)
If you'd rather save upfront, head to the Lenovo Store. Right now, you can get the Razr Ultra with 512GB of storage for $300 off at this merchant.
Buy at Lenovo


Prefer a discount instead of gifts? In that case, the Lenovo Store might be the retailer to pick. It now gives you $300 off the same 512GB variant, slashing it to $999.99. 

The Razr Ultra stole the show last year, featuring a gorgeous design and an exceptional Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. With insanely good performance and a polished overall experience, it even earned a place among the best phones in 2025

Horsepower aside, this Motorola phone also features two fantastic screens: a 4-inch cover panel and a 7-inch main display. With a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, OLED technology for vibrant colors, and HDR10+ support, it delivers a truly premium viewing experience. Moreover, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Razr Ultra's front screen is incredibly easy to use and interact with. 

Recommended For You

When it comes to the camera, this clamshell foldable captures crisp and vibrant photos. While colors sometimes come out a bit warmer than natural, you're still getting a pretty capable everyday camera companion. Check out more camera and overall performance insights in our Razr Ultra review.

Should you buy the Razr Ultra with 512GB of storage? Absolutely — especially if you’re happy getting exceptional value through bundled gifts rather than a direct price cut. And if you'd prefer to save upfront, the Lenovo Store has a nice alternative deal worth checking out.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15714 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
121 stories
05 Feb, 2026
Brilliant new bargain pairs the Motorola Razr Ultra with three gifts worth $650
03 Feb, 2026
Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal
12 Jan, 2026
The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store
18 Dec, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift
04 Dec, 2025
Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless