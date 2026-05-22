Is your Pixel Fold acting strangely? You're not alone
A cover display issue frustrates OG Pixel Fold users.
Are foldables too fragile for daily use? | Image by PhoneArena
Think nobody is using the OG Google Pixel Fold in 2026? Think again. Not only are fans using it, but some have recently encountered a nasty bug that makes one of the displays entirely useless.
Not long ago, some users on r/PixelFold shared a concerning problem with Google's first-ever foldable phone. One Redditor explains their device's cover screen randomly stopped working for several months before going completely black.
Things took a turn for the worse when the device powered off after reaching 0% battery, at which point the cover screen wouldn't turn on at all. A single user experiencing such a perplexing issue is one thing, but a few other users piled in, explaining they've experienced largely the same issue.
While it's normal to assume the cover screen might have just been broken, users report their devices were completely functional, with no screen issues whatsoever. That is, aside from the fact that the front display simply refused to turn on.
Fortunately, the community has found a temporary workaround. Apparently, users who experience such problems should download and install Fold Switcher, an app available on GitHub and F-Droid.
From this app, users can switch the device setting by tapping Rear Display or REAR_DISPLAY_OUTER_DEFAULT. The original Reddit poster explains that after doing this, the phone worked normally again.
This particular software glitch doesn't appear to be limited to the original Google Pixel Fold. Redditor LoccyDaBorg has noticed a similar problem, where their Pixel 9 Pro Fold couldn't detect when it should activate the cover panel.
Oddly enough, gently closing the phone worked as expected. But folding it quickly sometimes left the front panel unresponsive.
Foldable phones come with an inherently questionable durability despite their ultra-high asking price. Hardware problems such as hinge malfunctions, while disconcerting, are somewhat expected.
But when the software fails, things get much worse. Bugs like these may ultimately be rare, but they highlight a lingering issue with foldables: no matter how advanced the hardware becomes, the experience still depends on the software performing as it should.
Cover screen randomly stops working
Not long ago, some users on r/PixelFold shared a concerning problem with Google's first-ever foldable phone. One Redditor explains their device's cover screen randomly stopped working for several months before going completely black.
The original isn't necessarily flawless. | Image by Chahine_sama
Things took a turn for the worse when the device powered off after reaching 0% battery, at which point the cover screen wouldn't turn on at all. A single user experiencing such a perplexing issue is one thing, but a few other users piled in, explaining they've experienced largely the same issue.
What’s the bigger concern with foldables?
Solution found!
While it's normal to assume the cover screen might have just been broken, users report their devices were completely functional, with no screen issues whatsoever. That is, aside from the fact that the front display simply refused to turn on.
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From this app, users can switch the device setting by tapping Rear Display or REAR_DISPLAY_OUTER_DEFAULT. The original Reddit poster explains that after doing this, the phone worked normally again.
Newer foldables aren't immune
This particular software glitch doesn't appear to be limited to the original Google Pixel Fold. Redditor LoccyDaBorg has noticed a similar problem, where their Pixel 9 Pro Fold couldn't detect when it should activate the cover panel.
Some users spotted a similar problem on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Image by PhoneArena
Oddly enough, gently closing the phone worked as expected. But folding it quickly sometimes left the front panel unresponsive.
Where is the line drawn?
Foldable phones come with an inherently questionable durability despite their ultra-high asking price. Hardware problems such as hinge malfunctions, while disconcerting, are somewhat expected.
But when the software fails, things get much worse. Bugs like these may ultimately be rare, but they highlight a lingering issue with foldables: no matter how advanced the hardware becomes, the experience still depends on the software performing as it should.
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