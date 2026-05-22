Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Is your Pixel Fold acting strangely? You're not alone

A cover display issue frustrates OG Pixel Fold users.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Google Google Pixel
Add as a preferred source on Google
A person sitting on stairs outdoors and using the Pixel Fold.
Are foldables too fragile for daily use? | Image by PhoneArena
Think nobody is using the OG Google Pixel Fold in 2026? Think again. Not only are fans using it, but some have recently encountered a nasty bug that makes one of the displays entirely useless. 

Cover screen randomly stops working


Not long ago, some users on r/PixelFold shared a concerning problem with Google's first-ever foldable phone. One Redditor explains their device's cover screen randomly stopped working for several months before going completely black. 


Things took a turn for the worse when the device powered off after reaching 0% battery, at which point the cover screen wouldn't turn on at all. A single user experiencing such a perplexing issue is one thing, but a few other users piled in, explaining they've experienced largely the same issue. 

What’s the bigger concern with foldables?
0 Votes


Solution found!


While it's normal to assume the cover screen might have just been broken, users report their devices were completely functional, with no screen issues whatsoever. That is, aside from the fact that the front display simply refused to turn on.

Recommended For You
Fortunately, the community has found a temporary workaround. Apparently, users who experience such problems should download and install Fold Switcher, an app available on GitHub and F-Droid.

From this app, users can switch the device setting by tapping Rear Display or  REAR_DISPLAY_OUTER_DEFAULT. The original Reddit poster explains that after doing this, the phone worked normally again. 

Newer foldables aren't immune 


This particular software glitch doesn't appear to be limited to the original Google Pixel Fold. Redditor LoccyDaBorg has noticed a similar problem, where their Pixel 9 Pro Fold couldn't detect when it should activate the cover panel.


Oddly enough, gently closing the phone worked as expected. But folding it quickly sometimes left the front panel unresponsive. 

Where is the line drawn?


Foldable phones come with an inherently questionable durability despite their ultra-high asking price. Hardware problems such as hinge malfunctions, while disconcerting, are somewhat expected. 

But when the software fails, things get much worse. Bugs like these may ultimately be rare, but they highlight a lingering issue with foldables: no matter how advanced the hardware becomes, the experience still depends on the software performing as it should.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 3
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
AT&T caves to users' demand once again
AT&T caves to users' demand once again
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch