Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the perfect Buds 4 Pro alternative at that price





Save 20% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $50 off (20%) The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now available with a rare 20% discount at Amazon in two color variants, making them a surprisingly good alternative to the newer model. With a premium design, high-quality sound, and excellent ANC, these give you all the basics. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You

Don’t miss out: Check out today’s best deals on mobile devices

With the newer Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on the market for some time, some users may be wondering how they differ. While the latest earbuds offer a slightly better-looking design and slightly more balanced audio, the two generations aren't that much different.



In fact, users who prefer thumping low end will definitely appreciate the Buds 3 Pro's sound quality more. These fellas offer satisfying bass right out of the box. But it doesn't muddy up the rest of the mix.



With rich highs and balanced mids, the earbuds provide a proper high-end audio experience. Their ANC performance is equally good, though, as we note in our



When it comes to battery life, these Samsung earbuds aren't as good as the



Although some users may still prefer paying full price for the Buds 4 Pro, their predecessor is a remarkably good alternative. Thanks to this rare limited-time sale, you can now save 20% on the Buds 3 Pro at Amazon. You might want to act fast, though, as this promo might expire sooner than you'd expect. With the newer Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on the market for some time, some users may be wondering how they differ. While the latest earbuds offer a slightly better-looking design and slightly more balanced audio, the two generations aren't that much different.In fact, users who prefer thumping low end will definitely appreciate the Buds 3 Pro's sound quality more. These fellas offer satisfying bass right out of the box. But it doesn't muddy up the rest of the mix.With rich highs and balanced mids, the earbuds provide a proper high-end audio experience. Their ANC performance is equally good, though, as we note in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review , the previous model performed slightly better on this front.When it comes to battery life, these Samsung earbuds aren't as good as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 . With noise cancellation, you can expect up to six hours of playtime from the earbuds. If you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, total listening time extends to 26 hours.Although some users may still prefer paying full price for the Buds 4 Pro, their predecessor is a remarkably good alternative. Thanks to this rare limited-time sale, you can now save 20% on the Buds 3 Pro at Amazon. You might want to act fast, though, as this promo might expire sooner than you'd expect.

Meanwhile, these fellas are 20% off right now at Amazon, bringing them just under $200. Even better, this is the US variant of the wireless earbuds, which ships with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.