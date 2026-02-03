Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Yesterday, I came across the best Razr Ultra deal that has ever gone live. While I believe the premium flip phone is absolutely the phone to get, $800 is still a hefty price for some users. If you're after a flip Motorola device that's even cheaper, I've got the right alternative — and it's called the Razr+ (2024)

Right now, this Android phone is going for just $549.99, down by $450 at the Motorola Store. That's a promo you certainly don't want to miss, especially considering that Amazon doesn't match it right now. If you're looking for a more contemporary alternative, the Razr+ (2025) is also on sale right now, offered at $300 off its original price.

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is 45% off

$549 99
$999 99
$450 off (45%)
Motorola is allowing you to save big on its high-end Razr+ (2024). This device is now available for $450 off its original price, landing it at a much more affordable price. Act fast if you want to save, and make sure to check out the trade-in options in case you want to grab an even bigger discount.
Buy at Motorola

The newer Razr+ (2025) is $300 off

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
Don't mind extending your budget a bit? In that case, the newer Razr+ (2025) might be a better option for you. Now $300 off at the Motorola Store and paired with a free Moto Tag, this option delivers plenty of bang for your buck.
Buy at Motorola


Boasting a gorgeous design and multiple vibrant color options, the Razr+ (2024) is designed to turn heads. It comes with a 4-inch cover screen, the same size as the Razr Ultra's, so you can access some apps without constantly unfolding it. 

The main display is just as premium. Measuring 6.9 inches and using OLED technology for vivid pitch blacks, this model offers a truly enjoyable visual experience. 

As our Razr+ (2024) review's photo samples show, this Motorola phone also delivers pretty solid camera performance. Sure, colors come out a bit more vibrant than natural, but I wouldn't call that a dealbreaker. Hardware-wise, it comes with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x unit, offering decent zoom quality. Find out more about the camera in our Razr+ (2024) camera breakdown.

Under the hood, this Razr device comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. This is the same SoC used by the newer Razr+ (2025), by the way. While it doesn't deliver flagship-grade potential, the phone handles daily tasks quite smoothly. 

So, what do you say? If the Razr+ (2024) sounds like a solid package, this is your chance to grab it for $450 off at the Motorola Store.

