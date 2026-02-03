Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal
The Motorola Store gives you a pretty sweet limited-time discount.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
best Razr Ultra deal that has ever gone live. While I believe the premium flip phone is absolutely the phone to get, $800 is still a hefty price for some users. If you're after a flip Motorola device that's even cheaper, I've got the right alternative — and it's called the Razr+ (2024).Yesterday, I came across the
Boasting a gorgeous design and multiple vibrant color options, the Razr+ (2024) is designed to turn heads. It comes with a 4-inch cover screen, the same size as the Razr Ultra's, so you can access some apps without constantly unfolding it.
The main display is just as premium. Measuring 6.9 inches and using OLED technology for vivid pitch blacks, this model offers a truly enjoyable visual experience.
As our Razr+ (2024) review's photo samples show, this Motorola phone also delivers pretty solid camera performance. Sure, colors come out a bit more vibrant than natural, but I wouldn't call that a dealbreaker. Hardware-wise, it comes with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x unit, offering decent zoom quality. Find out more about the camera in our Razr+ (2024) camera breakdown.
So, what do you say? If the Razr+ (2024) sounds like a solid package, this is your chance to grab it for $450 off at the Motorola Store.
Right now, this Android phone is going for just $549.99, down by $450 at the Motorola Store. That's a promo you certainly don't want to miss, especially considering that Amazon doesn't match it right now. If you're looking for a more contemporary alternative, the Razr+ (2025) is also on sale right now, offered at $300 off its original price.
Boasting a gorgeous design and multiple vibrant color options, the Razr+ (2024) is designed to turn heads. It comes with a 4-inch cover screen, the same size as the Razr Ultra's, so you can access some apps without constantly unfolding it.
The main display is just as premium. Measuring 6.9 inches and using OLED technology for vivid pitch blacks, this model offers a truly enjoyable visual experience.
Recommended For You
Under the hood, this Razr device comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. This is the same SoC used by the newer Razr+ (2025), by the way. While it doesn't deliver flagship-grade potential, the phone handles daily tasks quite smoothly.
So, what do you say? If the Razr+ (2024) sounds like a solid package, this is your chance to grab it for $450 off at the Motorola Store.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
03 Feb, 2026Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal
12 Jan, 2026The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store
18 Dec, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift
04 Dec, 2025Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
18 Nov, 2025Amazon's amazing new Motorola Razr (2024) deal will make you wonder how affordable can foldables get
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: